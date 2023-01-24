Night-time workers down 720,000 in five years, data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Night-time workers down 720,000 in five years, data shows

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 1.22pm Updated: January 24 2023, 4.49pm
Figures show the number of night-time workers in the UK has plunged by more than 700,000 over the past five years (PA)
Figures show the number of night-time workers in the UK has plunged by more than 700,000 over the past five years (PA)

The number of night-time workers in the UK has plunged by more than 700,000 over the past five years in the latest sign of pressures on sectors such as beleaguered nightclubs, bars and restaurants, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the number of night-time workers fell by 723,000 to 8.7 million in 2022.

This is up from 8.6 million in 2021, which was heavily impacted by the pandemic as restrictions dealt a hammer blow to many hospitality firms.

Woman outside pub
Pubs and nightclubs were shuttered for much of the pandemic, and then subject to restrictions (PA)

But the number of night-time workers is still not back up to the levels seen before Covid struck, falling from 9.3 million in 2019 and down heavily on the recent peak of 9.5 million seen in 2016.

The ONS data also shows that the proportion of night-time workers in the UK fell to 26.7% in 2022, down from a height of 30.8% in 2014.

It comes after the latest hospitality market monitor from AlixPartners and CGA last week indicated more than a third of nightclubs have been shuttered since before the pandemic, with the sector hit particularly badly by lengthy lockdown and Covid restrictions.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said: “The pandemic saw a considerable amount of the workforce seek other roles, some in completely different industries, as changing measures and lockdown took hold.

“But as we reopened the doors again in July 2021, we struggled to regain confidence in the workforce due to the uncertainty of future impacts to the sector.”

He added the figures in the CGA report “clearly highlight that the industry has contracted, with a total number of licensed premises in the UK expected to dip under 100,000 over the coming months”.

He added: “Independent businesses have been the hardest hit, 13.3% smaller than in 2020, and managed businesses reduced by 3.6%.”

The ONS data also shows how reliant the night-time sector is on workers born outside the UK.

Between 2012 and 2022, the number of night-time workers born outside the UK rose by 32.6% to two million; in the 24-hour health and personal services grouping of industries, this number rose by 69.1% to 500,000 million.

But pay within the sector remains in the spotlight, with the ONS saying 15.1% of employees in night-time industries were in low-paid roles last year, compared with 10.5% of employees as a whole.

In night-time cultural and leisure activities – which include restaurants, pubs and entertainment activities – this figure increases to 38.5%.

