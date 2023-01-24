FTSE 100 dips again as cautious traders digest economic data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 dips again as cautious traders digest economic data

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 5.18pm
Canary Wharf and the City of London skyline (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Canary Wharf and the City of London skyline (Jonathan Brady/PA)

London’s top index continued to retreat as traders were in two minds about the results of several economic surveys across Europe and the US on Tuesday.

The UK’s PMI index flash results showed a better-than-expected reading for January, according to data released during the morning.

Similar figures for the eurozone and the US did little to boost positivity among traders.

By the end of the day the FTSE 100 had dropped by 27.31 points, or 0.35%, to 7,757.36p.

“Equities find themselves in the red once again, as investors struggle to gauge whether today’s set of mixed PMI surveys provide grounds for optimism or pessimism,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Eurozone services brought the one notable area of outperformance, as the sector unexpectedly rose back into expansion territory.

“However, despite improved readings across both manufacturing and services sectors in the US, it is a case of good news is bad news as it eases pressure on the Fed to consider pivoting any time soon.”

It was some of the biggest companies in the FTSE that helped lead the index lower on Tuesday. AstraZeneca and Glencore lead the pack lower.

In the US the S&P 500 was trading down about 0.1% when markets closed in Europe. The Dow Jones was flat at the same time.

In Europe the Dax closed down 0.07% while France’s Cac 40 rose by 0.26% by the close.

Meanwhile, sterling came under pressure after witnessing record state borrowing for December due to the Government’s energy support schemes and rising debt interest payments.

The pound was down 0.45% against the dollar at 1.232 and was 0.4% lower against the euro at 1.133 at the close.

In company news, consumer giant Associated British Foods dipped despite the Primark owner revealing that customer spending was more resilient than expected at the high street fashion chain.

Investor sentiment was however cautious after the group noted profit margins in its grocery business, which makes Twinings tea and Ryvita crackers, were coming under pressure as price increases were outpaced by cost inflation in recent months.

Shares in the group closed 37.5p lower at 1,832p.

Elsewhere, Saga made significant gains after it said it expects annual revenues to jump by up to 50% thanks to a rebound in demand for cruise trips and holidays.

The over-50s group said sales have been boosted by the bounce-back in demand for holidays since the lifting of pandemic restrictions, with the group pencilling in a revenue rise of between 40% and 50% on last year’s £377.2 million. Shares moved 15.6p higher to 168p.

Shares in pub owner Marston’s closed 2.5p higher at 43.36p after the business said sales were up by a quarter compared with last year across five key festive days, including Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, up 3.2p at 111.4p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 18.6p at 765.2p, IAG, up 3.94p at 166.32p, Entain, up 33p at 1,559.5p, and WPP, up 19.4p at 937.6p.

The biggest fallers of the session were AstraZeneca, down 328p at 10,710p, Tesco, down 5.9p at 243.9p, Glencore, down 12.5p at 565.6p, Associated British Foods, down 37.5p at 1,832p, and GSK, down 23.8p at 1,387p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker
2
Murderer Kenneth Melville. Image: Facebook.
Dundee killer repeatedly battered partner before ‘savage and murderous’ bonfire night attack
3
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
4
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson
Police called to Cowdenbeath home after sudden death of woman, 54
5
Alan Pirie once again takes home the giant Scotch Pie trophy. Image: The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards
Angus butcher triumphs again at The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2023 – plus…
6
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
7
The masked yobs were caught on CCTV. Image: Fairfield Pavilion
Watch as brazen masked yobs show off to camera before smashing up Dundee community…
8
Patrizio Billio in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
9
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Fife firefighter Barry Martin in critical condition after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
10
The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
North Sea rig arrives in Dundee after worker fell overboard

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Supplied by PA/DC Thomson.
Courier NHS project reveals impact of health crisis on Tayside and Fife services
Dunfermline boss James McPake returned to Dens Park for the first time since being sacked last February. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline boss James McPake speaks of Pars pride despite Dundee defeat as he hails…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr watch their side take on Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues more injury woes after Dunfermline win as he addresses…
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray says striker could have had 'four or five goals' after Raith Rovers…
Firefighters were seen battling to control the flames, which were "well established" through the car when they arrived at the scene, south of Fyvie.
Two fire crews called to Dunfermline property blaze
Fin Robertson put Dundee 2-1 in front with his third goal of the season. Image: SNS.
4 talking points as Dundee set up Raith Rovers semi-final clash after late flurry…
Jamie Gullan's goals put Rovers in the fifth round. Image: SNS.
4 Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers talking points as Jamie Gullan's goals set up…
Courier News, Jamie Buchan Story, CR0000 Potential closure of certain Perth & Kinross Council schools. Picture shows general exterior view of the school. Ruthvenfield Primary School, Ruthvenfield, by Huntingtower, Perth. Wednesday 22nd August 2018.
Police called to Perth primary school after unknown man enters playground and starts speaking…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car stolen from driveway of Monifieth property Picture shows; Ferry Road, Monifieth . Monifieth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 24/01/2023
Car stolen from Monifieth after thieves snatch keys from house
CR0040643, Ben MacDonald, Perth. Chinese New Year celebrations returned to Perth following a 2 year break due to the Covid pandemic. The parade leaves from City Chambers down the high street to Mill street. Picture shows; Sunday 22nd January 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth Chinese New Year event organisers apologise after firecrackers leave dogs 'shaking with terror'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented