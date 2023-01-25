Early signs of new car supply shortages easing, Pendragon says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Early signs of new car supply shortages easing, Pendragon says

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 9.11am
There are early signs of improvement in the supply of new cars, dealership group Pendragon said as it upgraded its profit forecast after better-than-expected sales (Jacob King/ PA)
There are early signs of improvement in the supply of new cars, dealership group Pendragon said as it upgraded its profit forecast after better-than-expected sales.

The company said its sales performance in the last three months of 2022 was ahead of previous expectations, and more than offset the higher costs it faced.

Sales of new cars during the fourth quarter were 4.6% higher than the previous year, while used car sales were up by 5.2%, Pendragon revealed.

The dealership outperformed the wider new car market, which saw sales growth of 1% over the period.

Its sales of second-hand cars were also a notable improvement on the declines reported in the previous quarter, Pendragon stressed.

The group now expects its underlying pre-tax profits to hit £57 million for the full year, slightly ahead of the £54 million that markets previously expected.

However, it is still a significant drop from the £83 million reported this time last year.

The dealership warned last year that supply issues had hit new vehicle volumes, which was also having a knock-on effect on the second-hand car market.

Dealerships were hammered by a shortage of vehicles during the pandemic, thanks to lockdowns and a shortage of microchips, leaving buyers facing huge waiting times to get hold of a new car, and pushing up prices of second-hand cars.

The supply woes could have been further exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, Pendragon warned in March.

But the group offered a glimmer of hope on Wednesday that, while shortages will continue this year, there are some early signs that new car supply may be beginning to improve, which would drive sales growth.

Pendragon chief executive Bill Berman said: “We closed out the year with a positive performance in the final quarter, which saw volume growth in both new and used vehicle sales.

“Despite the numerous challenges we have faced across our markets and in the economy at large, we performed strongly in 2022 and this shows the benefits of the improvements made across the business in recent years.

“Whilst market challenges will persist in 2023, we enter this new year with confidence and good momentum, and we look forward to making further progress against our strategic objectives.”

Shares in Pendragon were up by about 2.5% on Wednesday morning.

