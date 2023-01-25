People in the habit of drinking at home post-Covid, Wetherspoon’s boss says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
People in the habit of drinking at home post-Covid, Wetherspoon’s boss says

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 11.22am
JD Wetherspoon has revealed its sales are behind pre-pandemic levels as boss Tim Martin said far more people now drink at home (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
JD Wetherspoon has revealed its sales are still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels as boss Tim Martin said far more people now drink in their homes rather than in pubs.

The hospitality chain, which runs 844 pubs in the UK and Ireland, said like-for-like sales surged by nearly 18% over the last three months of 2022, when compared with the same period in 2021.

However, sales still remained 2% lower than the equivalent pre-pandemic period in 2019.

Mr Martin, Wetherspoon’s chairman, told the PA news agency: “The aftermath of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions have been far more difficult than anyone thought.

“That is the picture for the whole pub and restaurant industry. People thought that after lockdown there would be a boom in people suffering from cabin fever but, instead, it has almost been the opposite situation as people have got in the habit of staying in.

“That’s the big thing that means sales are down on 2019. Things are improving now but it’s slow.”

Nevertheless, Wetherspoon said it trumped the wider pub and restaurant sector in December, with sales jumping by a fifth compared with the national average of a 15% increase in the month, according to the Coffer CGA Business Tracker.

“We’re groovy people”, Mr Martin explained to PA.

“Aside from that, we have been trading for a long time and have got very good pubs, which has some benefits.

“But, I wouldn’t say we’ve shot the lights out. At this stage, we might be a little ahead of the pack, but there are others who might be doing better than us.”

Mr Martin was keen to stress that he feels the biggest threat to the hospitality industry is that pubs and restaurants are taxed unfairly, while supermarkets pay no VAT on food sales.

He said: “This issue has been exacerbated in recent years because supermarkets now trade next to pubs on every high street, and with a huge tax benefit which means they can lower the price of beer.

“By and large, I think the non-executive directors of the largest pub and restaurant companies prefer to dig their heads in the sand, and not get involved.”

Supermarkets now take up about half of the pub industry’s beer volumes, whereas “hardly anyone drank at home” when Wetherspoon’s started trading in 1979, Mr Martin said.

He warned that the industry will “inevitably shrink” relative to supermarkets if it does not campaign strongly for tax equality.

Wetherspoon opened two pubs over the second half of 2022 and sold 10, which made about £2.9 million, and 35 pubs remain up for sale.

Mr Martin added that he is “cautiously optimistic” about the company’s prospects for the financial year.

