Welsh Ambulance Service facing up to £15m in cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Welsh Ambulance Service facing up to £15m in cuts

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 12.06am
The Welsh Ambulance Trust said there is a current deficit of £15 million in their draft budget for next year.
The Welsh Ambulance Trust said there is a current deficit of £15 million in their draft budget for next year.

The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) has been told it could be facing £15 million worth of cuts next year after receiving its draft budget.

Ambulance workers in Wales have been striking over pay and conditions since last year, claiming the current situation is hitting staff numbers, increasing delays and killing patients.

Around 1,500 Unison ambulance staff across the nation took part in a walk-out on Monday, with more industrial action planned next month.

A union boss told the PA news agency the service is already “on its knees” and that more cuts would be “catastrophic”, adding that there are concerns that redundancies and leaving vacancies unfilled will be a part of the cost-saving measures introduced.

The WAST confirmed the current £15 million hole in next year’s finances but said negotiations were ongoing to reduce the potential deficit.

Finance director Chris Turley has insisted that redundancies are off the table, whatever the final shortfall is.

The Welsh Government, which funds the NHS in Wales, blamed Westminster for providing an “inadequate settlement” due to “its mismanagement of the UK economy”.

Industrial strike
Ambulance staff across Wales have been striking over a dispute about pay and conditions (Ben Birchall/PA)

A UK Government spokesperson said the Welsh Government “are well-funded to deliver on their responsibilities”.

“Health boards and trusts across the UK have now received their budgets for the year 2023/24 and they have not been increased in line with inflation, so that means the budgets are immediately in deficit,” the union boss said.

“So they’re all being told they’ve got to make millions of pounds’ worth of efficiency savings.

“The largest expense for most boards and trusts is wages so it’s the most likely place they will look to make cutbacks, and this might be done through not hiring people for the vacancies they currently have,” he claimed.

“Once again, reducing the levels of staff which we’re already saying is at dangerous levels.

“The service is already on its knees, there’s almost nothing left to cut, so any more cutbacks could be catastrophic.”

The cost pressures facing the service include inflation, energy and petrol prices, as well as the cost of around £6 million of keeping on 100 recently hired frontline workers which was paid for this year by non-recurring Welsh Government funding.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it is negotiating to reduce the potential £15m shortfall in next year's budget.
WAST said it is still negotiating to reduce the potential shortfall in next year’s budget (Rui Vieira/PA)

Mr Turley said: “As at this stage of developing our financial plan in previous years, our 2023-24 funding level is currently only a forecast based on a range of assumptions, which we are still in the process of agreeing, as are our cost estimates for the coming financial year.

“We are a commissioned service and continue to work with the Government and our commissioners to determine our final level of funding for next year, including the total quantum of any savings which may be required to balance and how they might be achieved.

“There is absolutely no suggestion that any shortfall in funding would result in redundancies and it’s wrong to suggest that it would.

“Our staff numbers have grown considerably in recent years to reflect the increased demand for our services and complexity of our patients.

“Retaining their skills is of paramount importance moving forward.”

He added: “While pressure on public service finances is acute, we will be doing everything we can to achieve a balanced budget, working with our trade union partners to ensure that we continue to run a safe and effective ambulance service.”

A paramedic, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Unfortunately, I’m not shocked about the potential of more cuts coming our way.

“This is essentially why we’re striking.

Soldiers praised for helping baby delivery
Welsh Ambulance chief executive Jason Killens (PA)

“The public have been told it’s about below-inflation pay rises but it’s also a vehicle for us to explain more widely the problems that are going on, and that’s why a lot of us believe the Government is trying to stop our ability to speak out.

“We’re the canary in the coal mine raising the alarm because we’ve been putting up with this for so long watching the tsunami come closer knowing it’s only going to get worse until the whole system is redesigned and the social care side of things is fixed,” they added.

“We don’t need politicians pointing fingers at each other (at the) despatch box, we don’t need them to tell us how many millions more in funding they’ve given, because, while I’m sure that’s true, it’s obviously not working.

“We need an urgent plan, one that doesn’t involve pay cuts and budget cuts year after year – because where has that gotten us?”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Due to the inadequate settlement provided by the UK Government and its mismanagement of the UK economy, our budget is worth £3 billion less in real terms than it was when it was originally set.

“Welsh ministers took tough decisions when making the Draft Budget 2023-24, including reprioritising funding across Government to refocus funding towards the NHS and other frontline public services.

“But there will still be pressures facing all health boards and trusts.”

The UK Government said: “Health is primarily a devolved matter for the Welsh Government, and they are well-funded to deliver on their responsibilities.

“We are providing them with a record £18 billion per year – which is increasing in real terms over the 2021 Spending Review period – and decisions taken at the Autumn Statement have topped up that funding further to help the Welsh Government with the pressures of inflation we are all facing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
The Radio 1 Big Weekend, Dundee. Radio 1 DJ Vernon Kay meets the crowd
EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May
3
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen’s arrest on teen in Dundee store ‘siege’
2
5
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
6
Michael Grant at Dundee Sheriff Court.
‘People will understand his actions’ — Dundee man who punched car thief leaves court…
7
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
8
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
9
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
10
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school

More from The Courier

John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath paedophile used sick files to lure child into sending naked photos
Max Anderson is congratulated by team-mate Josh Mulligan in victory over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Max Anderson hoping patience pays off as he bids for regular first-team…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Hugh Black has introduced sheep to his arable farm Picture shows; Backboath farm. Forfar. Supplied by SAC Date; 24/01/2023
Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day
McGrath is confident ahead of the visit of Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Celtic humiliation a 'distant memory' as Jamie McGrath addresses Wigan Athletic future
traditional British fish and chips; Shutterstock ID 284006963
Farmers told potatoes underpin ‘£4.5bn industry’
Janice Haig is one of the Perth residents behind the flooding meeting.
Perth 'RiverTrack' system considered as flood-struck communities take action
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson game-time to ensure midfielder is 'big force' for…
Queues at the Corporation bus stance on Shore Terrace in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you ride the bus (or Champion the Wonder Horse) at Dundee's Shore Terrace?
Staff at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million…
Peter Aitken and Carol Aitken. Image: Carol Aitken.
Rival may thwart Pitlochry couple's dream for climate café and men's shed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented