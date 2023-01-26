TSB reveals record profits as higher interest rates bump up income

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

TSB reveals record profits as higher interest rates bump up income

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 8.05am
TSB Bank has revealed its highest pre-tax profits since it relaunched in 2013, as increased lending and higher interest rates bumped up its total income to more than £1 billion (Aaron Chown/ PA)
TSB Bank has revealed its highest pre-tax profits since it relaunched in 2013, as increased lending and higher interest rates bumped up its total income to more than £1 billion (Aaron Chown/ PA)

TSB Bank has revealed its highest pre-tax profits since relaunching in 2013 as increased lending and higher interest rates bumped up its total income to more than £1 billion.

The high street bank said its statutory pre-tax profits hit £183.5 million over 2022, higher than the £157.5 million it saw the previous year.

Total statutory income surged by more than 12% to £1.1 billion, which TSB said reflected it lending more, as well as taking in more cash from higher interest rates and deposit margins.

The lender saw an increase in borrowers upping their mortgage repayments or paying them off early in order to fix a new product ahead of their current rates expiring in a “rapidly rising interest rate environment”.

However, the bank ramped up its impairment provisions to nearly £55 million to cover credit losses, from just £100,000 the previous year, when it had “exceptionally” low charges thanks to releasing Covid-related provisions.

The 2022 charge reflects the uncertain economic outlook and growing inflation pressures for its customers, the bank said.

However, TSB insisted, like many other big banks have, it has not seen any significant increase in customers experiencing financial difficulties or missing payments.

The bank also said it plans to pay a dividend of £50 million to its owner Spanish bank Sabadell for the first time, thanks to its “strong” full-year performance.

Looking ahead, TSB said while inflation is expected to decline this year, higher interest rates will be a challenge for borrowers.

If the economy slows further, it risks higher unemployment, the bank said. The unemployment rate is typically a leading indicator for banks of the health of household finances and therefore its customers.

Robin Bulloch, TSB’s chief executive, said: “In challenging and unpredictable economic circumstances, TSB continues to be a relevant, purpose-driven brand offering the banking products and services our customers need most.

“With a relentless focus on improving our service, and more satisfied customers, we have delivered a strong set of results for 2022.

“This includes balance-sheet growth, reduced underlying costs and improved overall profitability and, for the first time, TSB will pay a dividend to our parent company Sabadell.

“I want to thank all of my colleagues for rising to meet the challenges of the past year and helping to build our customers’ money confidence at a time when this has never been more important, as well as enthusiastically getting behind our growth strategy for the coming years.”

TSB, which relaunched in 2013 after merging with Lloyds Banking Group in the 1990s, was fined £48.7 million last month by City regulators over computer system failures in 2018 that left millions of its customers unable to access banking services.

On Thursday, TSB said it has ramped up its cost-of-living targeted support, helping 2,300 mortgage customers get back on track after struggling with payments and engaging with more than 40,000 customers most impacted by the cost crunch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
The Radio 1 Big Weekend, Dundee. Radio 1 DJ Vernon Kay meets the crowd
EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May
3
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen’s arrest on teen in Dundee store ‘siege’
2
5
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
6
Michael Grant at Dundee Sheriff Court.
‘People will understand his actions’ — Dundee man who punched car thief leaves court…
7
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
8
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
9
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
10
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school

More from The Courier

John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath paedophile used sick files to lure child into sending naked photos
Max Anderson is congratulated by team-mate Josh Mulligan in victory over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Max Anderson hoping patience pays off as he bids for regular first-team…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Hugh Black has introduced sheep to his arable farm Picture shows; Backboath farm. Forfar. Supplied by SAC Date; 24/01/2023
Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day
McGrath is confident ahead of the visit of Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Celtic humiliation a 'distant memory' as Jamie McGrath addresses Wigan Athletic future
traditional British fish and chips; Shutterstock ID 284006963
Farmers told potatoes underpin ‘£4.5bn industry’
Janice Haig is one of the Perth residents behind the flooding meeting.
Perth 'RiverTrack' system considered as flood-struck communities take action
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson game-time to ensure midfielder is 'big force' for…
Queues at the Corporation bus stance on Shore Terrace in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you ride the bus (or Champion the Wonder Horse) at Dundee's Shore Terrace?
Staff at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million…
Peter Aitken and Carol Aitken. Image: Carol Aitken.
Rival may thwart Pitlochry couple's dream for climate café and men's shed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented