The full list of 23 NatWest branches set to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

High street bank NatWest has said it will be shutting 23 branches in England and Wales.

They will shut down between the end of April and the beginning of May, with two closure dates yet to be decided.

As Lloyds, TSB and Barclays announced closures earlier this month, it means that 87 bank branch closures have been announced so far this year, less than a month in.

NatWest branches scheduled for closure:

Southampton – Bitterne Road – April 25

Blackpool – Lytham Road – April 25

London – Clapham High Street – April 26

Stroud – Bank Buildings – April 26

Fleet – Fleet Road – April 27

Heslington – Main Street – April 27

Dunstable – High Street North – May 3

Maidstone – Sutton Road – May 4

Exeter – St Thomas Centre – May 9

Bootle – Stanley Road – May 10

Crawley – Gatwick Road – May 11

Frome – Market Place – May 11

Broadwater – Broadwater Street East – May 16

Colwyn Bay – Abergele Road – May 17

Ilminster – East Street – May 18

London – Marylebone High Street – May 23

Sheerness – High Street – May 24

Llansamlet – Phoenix Way – May 25

Cranbrook – High Street – May 30

Torquay – Newton Road – May 31

Birstall – Loughborough Road – June 1

Horwich – Lee Lane – TBC

Shoreham-by-Sea – East Street – TBC