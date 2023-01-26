Financial sector leads gains as FTSE finishes higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Financial sector leads gains as FTSE finishes higher

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 5.33pm
By the end of Thursday, the FTSE 100 had increased by 16.24 points, or 0.21%, to 7,761.11p (John Walton/PA)
By the end of Thursday, the FTSE 100 had increased by 16.24 points, or 0.21%, to 7,761.11p (John Walton/PA)

The FTSE 100 tipped higher after a strong London session for financial firms, boosted by positive data for the US economy.

The US economy expanded by 2.9% in the final quarter of 2022, reflecting a smaller-than-expected slowdown in growth despite recent rate rises.

However, consumer firms had a more disappointing session on the FTSE, led by Diageo following a slower revenue rise in the US.

By the end of the day, the FTSE 100 had increased by 16.24 points, or 0.21%, to 7,761.11p.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have seen a positive session today, although the FTSE 100 and Dax have underperformed when it comes to its peers.”

The Dax closed up 0.29% and France’s Cac 40 rose by 0.77% by the close.

In the US, tech stocks led the charge after a raft of better-than-expected earnings announcements helped improve sentiment.

Meanwhile, sterling lost ground on the dollar, after the confirmation of US GDP figures.

The pound was down 0.29% against the dollar at 1.236 and was 0.2% higher against the euro at 1.138 at the close.

Mr Hewson added: “The latest economic numbers showed the US economy looks solid despite the rise in interest rates over the last 12 months.

“Today’s data also offers a couple of strands to next week’s Fed meeting, with the economy in better shape than feared, and that demand is likely to hold up which is positive for company earnings.”

In company news, Diageo was among the heaviest fallers after the distiller and brewer reported a sales slowdown in North America.

The Smirnoff and Johnnie Walker company revealed that sales increased 3% over the last six months of 2022 in the key region due to price hikes.

It resulted in a 203p fall in shares to 3,472p, despite total sales surpassing guidance.

Royal Mail parent firm International Distribution Services (IDS) finished in the green despite warning investors that it faces a £200 million hit from the impact of strike action.

It revealed that operating losses mounted to £295 million in the first nine months of its year so far, with the group hit hard by 18 days of strikes by workers.

Shares in the company closed up 2.4p at 222p as a result.

Holiday group Jet2 made gains during the session after it increased its profits outlook.

The business now expects to beat market forecasts and report pre-tax profits of between £370 million and £385 million – significantly ahead of what experts had predicted – as winter bookings surpassed pre-Covid levels. It closed 29.5p higher at 1,207p.

The price of oil moved higher on Thursday after traders welcomed the positive economic update in the US, amid hopes it could highlight improving demand.

Brent crude oil increased by 1.29% to 87.23 US dollars (£70.53) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were 3i, up 134p to 1,594p, Ashtead, up 216p to 5,268p, Hargreaves Lansdown, up 29.8p to 883.6p, Lloyds, up 1.55p to 52.5p, and Kingfisher, up 7.5p to 270.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Diageo, down 203p to 3,472p, ConvaTec, down 5.4p to 233.2p, Ocado, down 14p to 683p, Glencore, down 9p to 549.5p, and AstraZeneca, down 166p to 10,644p.

