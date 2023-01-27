Sainsbury’s leads the way as FTSE records slim gain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sainsbury’s leads the way as FTSE records slim gain

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 5.23pm
Sainsbury’s saw its shares rise by more than 5% (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sainsbury’s saw its shares rise by more than 5% (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Speculation about the future of Sainsbury’s propelled it to the top of London’s biggest share index in a quiet session on Friday.

The FTSE 100 ended the week with a small rise, just 4.04 points, which left it at 7,765.15.

It was a happy day for Sainsbury’s shares which closed up 5.2% after Bestway bought a stake of around £200 million in the supermarket chain.

Bestway said that it could well buy more shares in the future as well, but ruled out making a bid for the whole company – which bars it from even trying for the next six months.

But analysts were split on what this could mean. Bestway already runs thousands of shops across the UK under the Costcutter and Best-one brands. It might just be looking for closer collaboration, some said.

The position of the FTSE 100 will be a disappointment for many, who just over a week ago had been willing it on to break into uncharted territory.

Last week the FTSE briefly came within just a handful of points of an all-time high, after opening 2023 on the front foot.

Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets, said that caution had set in ahead of interest rate decisions due next week from the Federal Reserve in the US, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England.

“While US markets have raced ahead this week European markets have undergone a pause with the FTSE 100 struggling to build on this month’s early gains, while the (German) Dax has also struggled for momentum this week.

“The early year enthusiasm appears to have given way to a little bit of caution as we look to next week’s trifecta of central bank meetings, and what sort of outlook is painted by the Federal Reserve, ECB and Bank of England, and more importantly how many more rate hikes can we expect to see after next week.”

But Friday was less positive than the rest of the week on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 was trading flat and the Dow Jones was down 0.1% a short while before European markets closed.

In Germany the Dax closed up 0.1% while France’s Cac 40 traded flat.

On currency markets the pound gave back around 0.2% against the dollar and would buy a little under 1.24. Against the euro it rose slightly to 1.14.

Away from Sainsbury’s, in company news Superdry fared much worse than its food-selling retail cousin.

Shares in the company closed down nearly 18% after it slashed its profit outlook to zero for the financial year. Bosses blamed shipping delays as they downgraded from £10 to £20 million in profit.

They said that revenues in the Superdry wholesale business had dropped by more than half because of problems dispatching items after Covid-19.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Sainsbury’s, up 10.7p to 250.1p, Persimmon, up 38.5p to 1,446.5p, Shell, up 43.5p to 2,385.25p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 13.4p to 768.7p, and Unite Group, up 17p to 1,009.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, down 3.28p to 110.2p, Antofagasta, down 40p to 1,765p, JD Sports, down 3p to 161.6p, Flutter Entertainment, down 195p to 12,465p, and Diageo, down 50p to 3,422p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
2
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
3
There was a party atmosphere at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
4
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
St Johnstone closing in on signing of Dundee striker Zak Rudden, with player keen…
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
2
7
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
8
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor’s great-gran ‘would be spinning in grave’ as dilapidated playpark torn down
9
Police in Dundee.
Dundee shopper ‘threatened with knife’ by gang of women demanding he buy things for…
6
10
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
6

More from The Courier

Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
New Dundee loanee Ryan Clampin in action for Colchester United. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up left-back on loan from Colchester United
St Johnstone's Stevie May. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May signs new deal through to 2025 and aims to…
CR0040794, Cheryl Peebles, Ladybank. Kaylynn Donald, 12, speaking out about suffering bullying at Bell Baxter High School. I need a picture of Kaylynn on her own, and one with her mum Vicky (one for featured image). Picture shows; l to r - Kaylynn (12) and her mum, Vicky Donald, Monks Moss, Ladybank, 24th January 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife schoolgirl praised for speaking out after bus assault
Josh Edwards this week signed a new contract at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Josh Edwards on how he discovered long throw and best darts players in Dunfermline…
Ian Murray will take Raith Rovers to Dens Park next month for the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray says SPFL Trust Trophy draw 'hasn't been kind' to Raith Rovers as…
Sainsbury’s saw its shares rise by more than 5% (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Friday court round-up — Tomahawk shop raid and audiobook pile-up
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
Brodie Dair celebrates scoring the winning goal. Image: PPA.
3 stars of St Johnstone-Dundee United Youth Cup tie as Callum Hendry-style striker shines…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
VIDEO: Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are ready to 'battle in the trenches' to secure…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented