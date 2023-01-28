Barclays announces closure of 15 high street branches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barclays announces closure of 15 high street branches

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 10.03am Updated: January 28 2023, 12.19pm
Barclays signage (Yui Mok/PA)
Barclays signage (Yui Mok/PA)

Barclays has announced the closure of 15 branches across the country, meaning over 100 banks are slated to shut down so far this year.

The bank is set to close 14 branches across England and one in Wales from late April to the first few days on May.

Sites in London, Gosport, Bridgwater and St Helens are among those shutting down over just a few days.

Barclays has already announced 15 closures earlier this month and has been approached for comment..

It comes days after NatWest said it is closing 23 branches, and over a week since Lloyds Banking Group said it is shutting 40 Halifax and Lloyds sites.

Bank closed
The remains of a sign over a former branch of Barclays Bank, now closed, in Kew Gardens, south west London (Martin Keene/PA)

At the time the company blamed footfall, which has been rapidly decreasing since the onset of online banking and dropped further during the pandemic.

Lloyds said the number of customers visiting the branches it plans to close had dropped by 60% on average over the last five years.

Nationwide also announced the closure of a branch in Kingswood, Gloucestershire.

It means the total number of high street bank branches closing this year is already at 103.

Jenny Ross, Which? money editor, said: “While many consumers have embraced digital banking, there are still millions, including the elderly, vulnerable and isolated, who aren’t yet ready or willing to make that switch – and they must be protected.

“Our figures show how the number of bank branches and free-to-use ATMs has been slashed in recent years, so it’s vital that new legislation protects free access to cash for the millions of people who rely on it.

“The Government must guarantee minimum levels of access without fees being charged and give the Financial Conduct Authority powers to oversee the cash system to ensure it meets community needs.”

:: Barclays branches scheduled for closure:

– Gosport-43/44 High Street-April 26
– Bedale-18a North End-April 26
– Bridgwater-16 High Street-April 26
– Heywood-2 Church Street-April 28
– Stamford-46/49 Broad Street-April 28
– Oakham-10 High Street-April 28
– Wymondham-45 Market Street-April 28
– London-19 Fleet Street-May 3
– Watton-56 High Street-May 3
– Chislehurst-7 High Street-May 4
– St Helens-19 Church Street-May 4
– Radlett 221 Watling Street-May 5
– Leyburn- Market Place-May 5
– Talbot Green- 3 Ely Valley Road-May 5
– Oundle-2 New Street-May 5

