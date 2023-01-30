Scottish small businesses to be surveyed on trading struggles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Small businesses in Scotland have been encouraged to take part in the “biggest-ever” survey of its kind to help improve trading conditions.

The aim is to give small traders a louder voice to ensure their views are better represented to policy-makers.

The Big Small Business Survey, launched by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Scotland on Monday, is asking questions to better understand current trading conditions and the challenges traders in the country face.

The survey will also cover net zero concerns, staffing levels, fair work and finances.

Stacey Dingwall, head of policy at FSB Scotland, who is leading the project, said the nationwide survey will ensure decisions made that will affect small businesses are evidence-based.

“It has been an incredibly challenging time for businesses over the last couple years and 2023 looks like it could be even more difficult,” she said.

“That is why it is more important than ever to open a space up for small business owners to tell us what they are experiencing, what their challenges and ambitions are, and what effects local, national, global events are having on their businesses.

“By getting a comprehensive view of the small business community in post-pandemic Scotland we can make sure that our policy work continues to be evidence-based and decision-makers locally and nationally are aware of what their needs.”

Ms Dingwall said the survey is open to all small business owners, not just FSB members, and she urged all traders to take part.