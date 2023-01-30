What are the Government’s proposals for minimum service levels during strikes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What are the Government's proposals for minimum service levels during strikes?

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 12.04am
Wednesday will see mass strikes across the country (James Manning/PA)
Wednesday will see mass strikes across the country (James Manning/PA)

The Government’s proposed legislation on minimum service levels during strikes has pitched it into another battle with trade unions, which strongly oppose the plans.

The Bill returns to the Commons on Monday, in the same week that the country will be hit by the biggest day of industrial action in years.

Teachers, train drivers, university lecturers and security guards will all join 100,000 civil servants in walkouts on Wednesday.

Below, the PA news agency addresses the key questions about the new Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill.

– Who sets minimum service levels?

The plans give the Government the power to set minimum service levels for health, fire, education, transport, nuclear decommissioning and border security services.

The legislation does not set out what those minimum service levels should be, or what they should be based on, but gives ministers the power to impose minimums through secondary legislation, which must be approved by Parliament.

Cabinet meeting
Business Secretary Grant Shapps has proposed new laws to require minimum service levels during strikes (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– What is a “work notice”?

Once the minimum service level has been set, employers will be able to issue a “work notice” to their staff, which will identify the employees required to work during the strike in order to provide that minimum service level.

They will also set out the type of work those members of staff are required to do.

Work notices must be issued at least a week before a strike begins, unless employers and trade unions agree otherwise.

When issuing a work notice, employers must not require more people to work than are “reasonably necessary” and cannot base decisions about who is needed on whether they are members of a trade union or not.

– What happens if a work notice is ignored?

The penalties for ignoring a work notice could be steep, with workers facing the sack and trade unions vulnerable to being sued.

Individual workers are normally protected from being sacked if they take part in strike action, but under the new legislation they would lose that protection if they went on strike despite being identified in a work notice.

Employers would also be able to sue a trade union for some losses arising from strike action if the union failed to take “reasonable steps” to ensure that its members complied with a work notice.

This means that trade unions could be liable for losses caused by strikes, although employers would not be able to claim damages for any loss they would have suffered had union members complied with the work notice.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

– Is there any role for trade unions?

Trade unions have a limited role in the process for determining minimum service levels.

When setting those levels, the Government is required to consult “such persons as the Secretary of State considers appropriate”, which is likely to include trade unions, but is not required to secure their agreement.

Downing Street has said that consultation would take place while the Bill is going through Parliament.

Employers are also required to consult trade unions about the number of people and the types of work to be included in a work notice, and to “have regard” to the unions’ views. But they are not required to secure the unions’ agreement.

Industrial strike
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on the picket line outside New Street station in Birmingham in January (Jacob King/PA)

– When will the Bill become law?

The Government has said it hopes to pass the Strikes Bill before the end of the year, but the exact timetable remains uncertain.

The Bill is expected to meet significant opposition, especially in the House of Lords, which could delay its passage.

MPs are expected to spend up to six hours considering the remaining stages of the Bill on Monday, with a significant number of amendments tabled for the Bill’s committee stage.

– What opposition is there to the plan?

The TUC is organising nationwide events on February 1 to protest against the Government’s plans.

Unions argue that the planned legislation would lead to workers being sacked even if they had lawfully voted to strike.

They have dubbed it the “anti-strike bill”.

Some legal experts have also expressed concerns about the Bill, with trade unions expected to challenge the legislation in the courts as a breach of the UK’s obligations under international law.

