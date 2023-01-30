Labour and unions launch fresh attack on minimum service levels Bill before vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Labour and unions launch fresh attack on minimum service levels Bill before vote

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 12.04am
A new law aimed at securing minimum service levels during strikes has come under fresh attack from Labour and unions amid accusations the planned legislation is being rushed through (PA)
A new law aimed at securing minimum service levels during strikes has come under fresh attack from Labour and unions amid accusations the planned legislation is being rushed through (PA)

A new law aimed at securing minimum service levels during strikes has come under fresh attack from Labour and unions amid accusations the planned legislation is being rushed through.

Labour said ministers have admitted the Government has had no contact with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) about the Strikes (Minimum Services Levels) Bill, which is being debated in Parliament on Monday.

The party said it has evidence to disprove claims from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Business Secretary Grant Shapps that the Bill has ILO backing and the Government’s regulations are compatible with ILO rules.

Last week, while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, ILO director general Gilbert Houngbo reportedly expressed concern about the Government’s plans.

Labour said that, in response to a written parliamentary question from deputy leader Angela Rayner, business minister Kevin Hollinrake said his Department had had no meetings or correspondence with the United Nations (UN) agency for labour rights.

Labour is committed to opposing the regulations and repealing them.

Ms Rayner said: “Grant Shapps’ ludicrous claims that his ‘sacking nurses Bill’ has the international seal of approval are collapsing around his ears.

“Fresh from ministers being publicly called out by the ILO director general and the US labour secretary, we learn they have failed to make any contact at all with the UN agency charged with protecting employment rights about this Bill.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

“The Business Secretary has been hiding behind warped and wilful misunderstandings of the International Labour Organisation’s code in his desperate attempts to justify this shoddy, unworkable and vindictive piece of legislation while failing to even pick up the phone.

“It’s another abject failure of due diligence by Grant Shapps.”

Union TUC’s general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The Government is trying to keep MPs in the dark about the draconian nature of this Bill.

“But make no mistake – this legislation will give ministers sweeping new powers to restrict the right to strike.

“The Government must not be allowed to duck scrutiny. This spiteful legislation would mean that when workers democratically vote to strike, they can be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps
Business Secretary Grant Shapps has been accused of ‘another abject failure of due diligence’ (PA)

“The Minimum Service Levels Bill is undemocratic, unworkable and almost certainly illegal, and crucially it will likely poison industrial relations and exacerbate disputes rather than help resolve them.

“It is shameful that parliamentarians are being forced to vote blindly on such far-reaching new laws. We urge MPs from all parties to vote against this nasty Bill.”

MPs will spend up to six hours considering the remaining stages of the Bill on Monday.

More than 50 pages of amendments have been tabled for the Bill’s committee stage, including an SNP bid to rename it the “Anti-Strikes (Forced Working) Bill”.

There are attempts by opposition MPs to ensure minimum service levels are reached by negotiation with trade unions, to curb the Secretary of State’s powers and ensure any future changes are made via an act of Parliament and to stop the legislation applying to Scotland and Wales.

The SNP has tabled an amendment to prevent employers from requiring a minimum service level if “the employer has not previously been able to maintain such a level on days not affected by strike action”.

Labour also wants to remove the six sectors, including health and transport, named in the Bill to which the minimum service level requirement would apply.

The Government is expected to have the numbers to defeat any amendments it does not like before the Bill goes through the report stage, where further amendments can be tabled, and its third reading.

If approved at its third reading, the Bill will progress to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

It is scheduled to be debated at a second reading by peers on February 21.

A Government spokesperson said: “We must keep the public safe, which is why we are introducing minimum service and safety levels across a range of sectors to ensure that lives and livelihoods are not lost.”

The Government will publish an impact assessment of the legislation “in due course”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Concern growing for missing Dundee girl. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee
4
Willie Collum goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox during Rangers v St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR
2
5
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
6
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop
7
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
8
Firefighters used a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Roof collapses as Kinross home badly damaged in blaze
9
The Malmaison hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2

More from The Courier

Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
Meeting organisers, from left: Janice Haig, Meg Milne, Mat Austin, Keith Harvey, Shelley Jeffrey, Jill Moody and Mabel Real-Martin Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth flooding: If council won't take action we will say residents
Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone come through 'character-building' January ready to reap rewards in February, says Dan…
Reporter Joanna Bremner went on the hunt to discover how many disposable vapes are littering our streets. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
VIDEO: How bad is the disposable vape problem in Perth, Kirkcaldy, Arbroath and Broughty…
James French leaves Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man's revenge porn threat after short-lived relationship
The 1909 Rolls Royce in front of Palace House, Beaulieu. Image: National Motor Museum/Shutterstock
The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with a haunting past as a Dundee hearse
Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost
Bert started in the Police just before war broke out with Germany. Image: DC Thomson.
Bert Lambert: The Dundee traffic cop who went on to tackle murders
Eleanor Graveling is one of those concerned about the plan, outlined in the poster she is holding. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Glenrothes residents reveal health fears from new crematorium planned near their homes
Andrew Dandie (Agent), Karen Nicoll (Managing Director) and David Laing (Chairman) Karen Nicoll (Managing Director)
£20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented