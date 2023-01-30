Remastered portrait of Henry VIII on Royal Mint coins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Remastered portrait of Henry VIII on Royal Mint coins

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 12.04am
New Henry VIII Royal Mint coins feature a remastered portrait of the Tudor king (Royal Mint/PA)
New Henry VIII Royal Mint coins feature a remastered portrait of the Tudor king (Royal Mint/PA)

Coins featuring a remastered portrait of Henry VIII have been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

It is the fifth coin in the Mint’s British monarchs collection and the second in the collection to feature a king from the House of Tudor.

Henry’s father Henry VII featured on the first coin of the series.

Henry VIII, who reigned between 1509 and 1547, had the unfavourable nickname of “old Coppernose”, the Mint said.

Coinage was debased in his era, which involved combining the precious metal content of a coin with a more common metal, such as copper.

Henry VIII coins
The Mint’s design team combined craftsmanship with technology to recreate the coin (Royal Mint/PA)

Coins were struck with increasing amounts of copper, with a thin layer of silver applied. This layer eventually wore away, particularly around the nose of the Henry VIII’s forward-facing portrait, the Mint said.

The Mint said the debasement of coinage affected the quality of Henry VIII’s portrait, making it one of the most difficult of the original portraits to reproduce for the collection, as the clarity of the design had lost definition over the years.

To remaster the original coin, the Mint’s design team combined craftsmanship with innovative technology, including using scanners to examine the original coin.

Liaising with the Royal Mint Museum regularly also helped to ensure that the Henry VIII coin design had been remastered faithfully, with clarity added to the modern version of the original coin.

The remastered Henry VIII coin design depicts what it would have looked like once the coin was struck, before it lost its clarity, the Mint said.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint said: “Despite the challenge caused by the quality of Henry VIII’s original portrait, the effigy has been faithfully recreated in fine detail using state-of-the-art technology and numismatic processes.

“We are delighted to add Henry VIII as the fifth addition to the popular British monarchs collection.

She added: “With this being the first coin in the series to feature the official coinage portrait of His Majesty King Charles III, we do anticipate a high demand for these coins from collectors.

“There has been significant international appeal with the British monarchs Collection, with its coins being bought by collectors in multiple countries.”

Chris Barker, information and research manager at the Royal Mint Museum, said: “Due to the debasement, good examples of coins from this period of Henry VIII’s reign are rare to find, meaning that the definition of the reverse and obverse designs have been worn away through time.

“The coin used to recreate the King’s portrait was a testoon, one of the coins that would have been affected by the debasement.”

The Royal Mint’s British monarchs series spans four Royal houses – Tudor, Stuart, Hanover and Windsor, remastering designs in high definition.

Prices for the Henry VIII coin range from £99.50 for a silver £2 denomination coin to £12,500 for a £500 denomination gold proof coin.

