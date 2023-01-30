L&G boss to bow out after more than a decade in top job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
L&G boss to bow out after more than a decade in top job

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 9.19am
Legal & General’s long-standing boss Sir Nigel Wilson has announced plans to retire after more than a decade at the helm of the insurer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Legal & General's long-standing boss Sir Nigel Wilson has announced plans to retire after more than a decade at the helm of the insurer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Legal & General’s long-standing boss Sir Nigel Wilson has announced plans to retire after more than a decade at the helm of the insurer.

Sir Nigel has been chief executive since 2012, having joined L&G in 2009 as chief financial officer.

The group said it would kick off a “rigorous process” to find a successor to Sir Nigel.

He will continue as chief executive until his successor starts and will “support a smooth transition following their appointment”.

L&G said it expects the process will take around a year.

Legal & General
Sir Nigel Wilson was appointed chief executive of L&G in 2012 (Legal & general/PA)

Shares in the group dropped as much as 3% on Monday morning trading after the announcement.

Sir Nigel said: “Legal & General has been a big part of my life and my decision to retire from the group has been taken with mixed emotions.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve as chief executive of Legal & General over the past decade and I am deeply proud of everything we have achieved.”

“I remain fully committed to delivering the current strategy of the group, in partnership with the executive team, and supporting the transition to a new chief executive,” he added.

L&G chairman Sir John Kingman paid tribute to Sir Nigel’s “outstanding contribution” to the firm.

He said: “He is a world-class leader who has worked with great passion and energy, and we have been very fortunate to have had his vision, drive and commitment.

“Nigel has successfully navigated significant geopolitical changes as well as challenges in the regulatory and market environments of each of our core businesses and has steered the group into a position of strength.”

L&G is one of the UK’s biggest institutional investors, with assets under management of more than £1.3 trillion.

Set up in 1836, it is valued on the stock market at around £15.6 billion.

During his time at the group, the outgoing boss has helped to drive a total returns for shareholders of more than 600%, and presided over a raft of strategic initiatives to grow and refocus the business, according to L&G.

He was knighted in the 2022 New Years’ Honours for services to the Financial Services Industry and Regional Development.

He has also won several national masters Athletics Championships.

He has five daughters, and three grandchildren.

