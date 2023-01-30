Seven train firms not using system to notify passengers of cancellations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seven train firms not using system to notify passengers of cancellations

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 1.45pm
Seven train operators are not using a system available for eight months to automatically notify passengers when services are cancelled or changed, a regulator said (James Manning/PA)
Seven train operators are not using a system available for eight months to automatically notify passengers when services are cancelled or changed, a regulator said.

The process involves an email or text message being sent to online ticket buyers when services are amended up to 48 hours before travel.

It is available to train operators, independent retailers and travel management companies, but not all businesses have signed up despite journey reliability sinking to a record low.

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said the operators not using the automatic notification tool developed last year are: Hull Trains, London Northwestern Railway, ScotRail, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway.

It wrote to the companies stating that “passengers reasonably expect train operators to be proactive in keeping them informed” and they are expected to begin using the system by the end of March.

Sixteen operators are using the system.

For changes made within 48 hours of travel, the regulator has asked operators to make it simple for passengers to sign up for automatic alerts.

ORR director of strategy, policy and reform Stephanie Tobyn said: “Letting people know of a change to their travel booking well in advance is an important first step in improving passenger information, and it is disappointing that not all passengers are benefitting from a system that has been in place since May 2022.

“Train companies need to remain consistent with the passenger information licence condition which requires passengers to be able to plan their journey with a reasonable degree of assurance.

“So there should be no further delay in companies putting this system in place now.”

A spokesman for industry body the Rail Delivery Group said: “As the Office of Rail and Road makes clear, many passengers are now benefitting from the new system to keep passengers automatically updated about their booking.

“The train operating companies that are still to implement it are committed to doing so.

“Regular and timely information that helps passengers to plan their journeys is an important part of their overall experience.”

ORR figures show the equivalent of one in 13 services across Britain was cancelled during the four weeks to January 7 amid strikes, staff shortages and severe weather.

That represents the poorest reliability in records dating back to April 2014.

