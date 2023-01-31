BMA to test water for potential industrial action by senior doctors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

BMA to test water for potential industrial action by senior doctors

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 12.04am
Senior doctors are to be balloted on potential industrial action, the BMA said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Senior doctors are to be balloted on potential industrial action, the BMA said (Peter Byrne/PA)

The nation’s biggest doctors’ union is to assess whether the most senior medics in the NHS in England would be prepared to take industrial action.

The British Medical Association (BMA) is to open an indicative ballot to examine whether consultants would consider taking action over pay and pension issues.

While it is not a formal ballot, it represents a significant escalation towards it, the BMA said.

The union said consultants have faced significant pay cuts, while many have left the NHS or cut back on their hours due to tax issues with pensions.

The consultative ballot of consultants in England will take place in February.

The BMA said the average consultant in England has experienced a “real-terms take-home pay cut of nearly 35% since 2008/09” and that thousands have faced “large additional tax bills on their pensions”.

It said the Government “refuses to engage with the BMA on meaningful solutions”.

The union also called for the pay review process to be reformed after it accused the Government of “interfering” with the Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB).

Dr Vishal Sharma, chairman of the BMA consultants committee, said: “Despite repeatedly outlining our concerns to Government, ministers have been unwilling to act.

“The NHS is on its knees, patients are suffering and staff morale has never been lower.

“Senior doctors are cutting their hours or leaving the NHS in their droves, driven out of jobs they love by unfair pension tax rules and brutal cuts to their pay.

“This is having a catastrophic impact on the country’s health as waiting lists for treatment spiral out of control and patients struggle to get the care they need.”

He added: “Unless there is action by Government to address consultants’ concerns, waiting lists will simply continue to hit new record highs and staff shortages will only worsen as more senior doctors leave the NHS.

“The only way out of this crisis is to fix pay, fix pensions and fix the pay review body.

“Consultants would not take industrial action lightly, but, in the absence of meaningful solutions from Government, we’ve been left with no option but to consult our members’ views on whether they wish for us to hold a formal ballot for industrial action.”

The indicative ballot of consultants in England will open on February 10 and close on February 27.

Meanwhile, around 45,000 junior doctors who are members of the union have also been balloted over strike action – with the result due at the end of February.

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “The threat of more strikes is alarming for an overstretched NHS already battling to cope with the effects of the most widespread industrial action in its history.

“The workforce is the lifeblood of the NHS. It can ill afford to lose dedicated people because of stressful workloads exacerbated by severe staff shortages in the face of ever-growing demand.

“Pay is one key aspect of recruiting and retaining the staff which the NHS so desperately needs, therefore it’s vital that the Government sits down with the unions urgently to avert more strikes.

“Meaningful pension reform for NHS staff is also essential and overdue, with temporary fixes by the Government so far failing to get to the root of the problem.

“The longer the Government puts off meaningful talks about this year’s pay award, which fell far short of what trust leaders and staff hoped to see, the worse the impact of industrial action on the NHS and patients will get.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Industrial action is a matter for unions, and we urge them to carefully consider the potential impacts on patients.

“We accepted the independent pay review body recommendations in full this year, giving consultants a pay rise of 4.5% and increasing their average earnings to around £128,000. This is on top of a 3% pay rise last year when wider public sector pay was frozen.

“We are also making practical changes to NHS pension rules to retain more experienced clinicians and remove barriers to staff returning from retirement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
2
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
3
Leslie Amos (foreground) and son Ryan leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss’s post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages
4
Jim and Pam Forbes, National Lottery winners from Tayport, are among those who donated the gingerbread house to The Yard. Image: National Lottery/Claire Grainger
Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children’s charity
5
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
6
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
7
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision.
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
8
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Fergus McCallum, deputy secretary of Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council.
Pitlochry’s remaining community councillor baffled at mass resignations

More from The Courier

Dundee has one of the highest rates of "hidden" unemployment in the UK.
Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is a target for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly
Adam Montgomery was lucky he wasn't injured, says Callum Davidson. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says on-loan Celtic kid Adam Montgomery 'very lucky' Rangers'…
Millgate Loan, Arborath. Image Google Street View.
Arbroath street sealed off amid ongoing police incident
Youngsters Owen Millar, 7, Russell Simpson, 10, and Ben Simpson, 5, celebrate the Seagreen boost with community and windfarm figures at the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Seagreen windfall will deliver £120,000 for first Wellbank park upgrade in 50 years
exterior of Dundee University's life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee life sciences successes should make all of us proud
CCTV images captured the moment the men fled from the house on Forgandenny Road in Bridge of Earn. Image: Supplied
Moment masked youths flee after breaking into Perthshire family's home
Senior doctors are to be balloted on potential industrial action, the BMA said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Monday court round-up — Woman, 39, tried to start school fight
A brave fundraiser takes to the coals at a similar fire walk event. Image: Firewalk Scotland
Fundraisers to walk barefoot across fire in Dundee in alcohol addiction fight
Joe Sykes, owner of Joelato.
Perthshire ice cream maker reveals Dunkeld dream after opening new Edinburgh venue

Editor's Picks

Most Commented