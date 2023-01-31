Grocery price inflation rises to record 16.7% – Kantar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grocery price inflation rises to record 16.7% – Kantar

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 8.02am
Intense competition among grocers striving to retain customers saw them boosting their own-label ranges (Aaron Chown/PA)
Intense competition among grocers striving to retain customers saw them boosting their own-label ranges (Aaron Chown/PA)

Grocery price inflation has hit a record 16.7% to add a potential £788 to annual shopping bills, figures have shown.

The “staggering” 2.3 percentage point jump in the four weeks to January 22 has exceeded the previous high recorded by analysts Kantar in October and is the highest figure since their records began in 2008.

Intense competition among grocers striving to retain customers saw them boosting their own-label ranges, with sales of these growing by 9.3% in January – well ahead of branded alternatives, which were up by just 1%.

Despite price rises, consumers appear to have maintained New Year’s resolutions and a commitment to Dry January, with sales volumes of no and low alcohol beer up 3% on last year.

Overall take-home grocery sales rose by 5.7% during the four-week period and by 7.6% over the quarter.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Late last year, we saw the rate of grocery price inflation dip slightly, but that small sign of relief for consumers has been short-lived.

“Households will now face an extra £788 on their annual shopping bills if they don’t change their behaviour to cut costs.

“Across the market the move is towards everyday low pricing, with many supermarkets offering price matching and using their loyalty schemes to help shoppers save.

“As a result of this push, the proportion of spending on promotions has dropped to its lowest level since at least 2008 this month, exaggerating the usual post-Christmas drop off in deals.”

Aldi was the fastest-growing grocer for the fourth month in a row, with sales up 26.9% year on year and now holding 9.2% of the market. Lidl’s sales jumped by 24.1% to give it a 7.1% market share.

Among the three largest grocers, Sainsbury’s sales increased by 6.1%, just 0.1 percentage points higher than Asda and Tesco, to give it 15.4% of the market.

Tesco remains the largest British retailer with a 27.5% market share while Asda holds 14.2%.

