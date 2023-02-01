‘Huge’ differences in high street coffee caffeine amounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Huge’ differences in high street coffee caffeine amounts

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 12.07am Updated: February 1 2023, 8.31am
A study has found high street coffee chains offer “huge” differences in the amount of caffeine they serve (Lewis Stickley/PA)
A study has found high street coffee chains offer “huge” differences in the amount of caffeine they serve (Lewis Stickley/PA)

High street coffee chains offer “huge” differences in the amount of caffeine they serve, leaving customers with little idea how much they are consuming, a study has found.

A medium cappuccino at Costa contains a “massive” 325mg of caffeine – around the amount contained in four cups of tea – almost five times the strength of a cappuccino from Starbucks, which contains the least at 66mg, Which? found.

Cappuccinos from Greggs and Pret a Manger also contain significantly less caffeine than Costa, at 197mg and 180mg respectively.

Source: Which?

By comparison, a 250ml can of Red Bull contains 80mg of caffeine.

A single espresso from Pret a Manger contains 180mg of caffeine, six times as much as one from Starbucks which had a “meagre” 33mg by comparison, according to the watchdog’s findings.

Pret a Manger’s filter coffee also contained the most caffeine at 271mg, two and a half times as much as the Starbucks version, which contained 102mg.

Greggs was a close second to Pret for its caffeine levels, containing 225mg in a cup of filter coffee.

Caffè Nero had the second lowest levels of caffeine after Starbucks in both its cappuccinos – containing between 110mg and 115mg – and its espresso, with 45mg.

The variations are not only due to the number of caffeine shots used across the chains but also the type of coffee bean, of which there are two main types – Arabica and Robusta.

Arabica beans contain around half the caffeine of Robusta beans, and there are also variations in taste between the two.

However, the findings show buying coffee on the high street could be potentially problematic for consumers who are sensitive to caffeine, or are pregnant.

The NHS says pregnant women should consume no more than 200mg of caffeine per day, advising that a mug of instant coffee contains 100mg and a mug of filter coffee contains 140mg.

Which? nutritionist Shefalee Loth said: “Many of us rely on coffee to get us through the dark winter mornings, but our research shows you may be consuming significantly more, or less, caffeine than you bargained for.

“Our analysis has shown that there are big variations in caffeine content between drinks from different high-street coffee shops.

“Most of the time this shouldn’t be an issue but if you drink a lot of coffee or need to limit your caffeine intake you might want to consider what you’re ordering and where from.”

A Costa Coffee spokeswoman said: “The amount of caffeine included within each coffee varies, depending on both the coffee and size of drink ordered by a customer.

“All Costa coffees can be enjoyed with decaf coffee and we offer a wide range of non-caffeinated drinks including the FuzeTea Superfuzions range.

“All caffeine information is available both in our store or via our website and we would encourage customers to be aware of the caffeine content in their favourite Costa coffee to ensure it is right for their dietary requirements or lifestyle choice.”

Pret a Manger declined to comment.

