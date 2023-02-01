Who will be participating in walkout Wednesday?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Who will be participating in walkout Wednesday?

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 2.47am
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)

Hundreds of thousands of workers will go on strike on Wednesday in separate disputes over pay, jobs and conditions in what will be the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade.

Teachers, university lecturers, train drivers, civil servants, bus drivers and security guards in seven trade unions will stop work on the same day.

These are the sectors affected by the strikes:

– Education

Teachers in England and Wales, who are members of the National Education Union (NEU), will strike, with more than 23,000 schools expected to be affected.

The Department for Education has offered a 5% pay rise to most teachers for the current school year, but the NEU is demanding a fully funded above-inflation pay rise for teachers.

Support staff in Wales, who are members of the NEU, will also take part in the action.

Teacher members of the NEU in sixth form colleges in England, who have already been balloted and taken strike action in recent months, will join the walkouts in a separate but linked dispute.

School leaders in the NAHT Cymru union will also hold industrial action short of a strike – which includes abstaining from arranging cover for those taking part in any industrial action – from February 1.

On Wednesday, teacher members of the EIS union – Scotland’s biggest teaching union – will take action in Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen as part of an ongoing dispute over pay.

– Transport

Train drivers in Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

A recent offer of a 4% pay rise for last year and another 4% this year was rejected, with the unions arguing that conditions attached to the proposed deal, such as compulsory Sunday working, were never going to be accepted.

Industrial strike
Train services will be severely affected on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)

Aslef argues that more train drivers should be employed, but claims rail operators find it cheaper to pay staff overtime to work on Sundays.

Services will be severely affected on Wednesday, and again on Friday during a second strike, with some areas having no trains at all and those that do run will start later and finish earlier than usual.

No talks are planned with the drivers’ unions despite hopes of progress in other disputes involving rail unions.

Around 1,900 members of Unite employed as bus drivers by Abellio in London will walk out on February 1, 2 and 3.

Unite said the decision to go ahead with the strikes follows the rejection of two pay offers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Abellio is an incredibly wealthy company, whose success is based on the hard graft of its workers.

“It can fully afford to make a fair pay offer which meets our members’ expectations, but it has failed to do so.”

Bus services in the south and west of London will be affected by the industrial action.

– Universities

UCU industrial action
Up to 70,000 members of the University and College Union will strike over the next two months (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Unprecedented strike action will hit 150 UK universities throughout February and March because of strikes by up to 70,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU).

The long-running dispute is over pay, working conditions and pensions.

The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), representing 144 employers, said it has made a “full and final pay offer” of between 8% and 5%, which the union described as a marginal improvement.

The employers said the offer prioritises the disproportionate effect of high inflation falling on the lower paid, with a minimum of 5% for all other members of staff.

This offer was described as the highest uplift in nearly 20 years.

The intention is for between 3.2% and 2% to be paid from February 1, with the remaining amount from August, as is the usual timetable.

– Civil Service

Up to 100,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) will strike in another long-running dispute, over pay, jobs and conditions.

Industrial strike
Border Force and other government department staff are also taking part in industrial action (Steve Parsons/PA)

Those taking part work for government departments, the Border Force, museums and other government agencies.

The PCS is seeking a pay rise of 10% after the government paid 2%, which the union complained was well below the soaring rate of inflation.

The union also fears huge job losses and cuts to redundancy terms for those affected.

– Security Guards

Outsourced security guards at UCL, represented by the IWGB, will also be on strike, demanding a pay rate of £15 an hour, union recognition and an end to outsourcing of services.

Wednesday will see the the biggest day of action since 2011 when well over one million public sector workers staged a one-day strike in a dispute over pensions.

As well as more strikes on Friday by train drivers, London Underground Bakerloo Line workers will walk out on Saturday, while ambulance workers and nurses will launch a fresh wave of industrial action across England and Wales from February 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
3
Welsh attracted the interest of United, as revealed by Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
4
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
5
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
6
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
7
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
8
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
9
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
10
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is a target for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly

More from The Courier

Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has WON his red card appeal for challenge on…
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee public deserve answers over latest £2M Olympia centre losses
The A92 at Moonzie. Image: Google Street View
Traffic light failure on A92 in Fife causes delays
Housing would replace the Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks
New pictures reveal vision for Kirkcaldy waterfront - including housing to replace eyesore car…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to 'pleasure her' at knifepoint in Fife underpass
St Columba Gardens. Image: Google
Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dundee flats
Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat. agriculture ; Shutterstock ID 1244988253; purchase_order: Press and Journal; job: Farming
East coast farmland fetches record price
The Courier's motoring writer Jack McKeown ready for some snow driving in the Arctic Circle. Image: Dave Smith.
Ice driving in the Arctic Circle with Polestar
Zak Rudden
Zak Rudden and Dundee: Why hasn't it worked at Dens Park?
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
Deadline day frustration for Dunfermline - but Pars can look to loan market in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented