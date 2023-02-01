Vodafone admits it ‘can do better’ after revenue growth slowdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vodafone admits it 'can do better' after revenue growth slowdown

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 8.19am
Vodafone's interim boss said a slowdown in revenue growth "shows we can do better" as the group revealed it is rolling out more price hikes and ploughing ahead with a cost-cutting driv (Stephen Frost/Alamy/PA)
Vodafone’s interim boss said a slowdown in revenue growth “shows we can do better” as the group revealed it is rolling out more price hikes and ploughing ahead with a cost-cutting driv (Stephen Frost/Alamy/PA)

Vodafone’s interim boss said a slowdown in revenue growth “shows we can do better” as the group revealed it is rolling out more price hikes and ploughing ahead with a cost-cutting drive.

The mobile phone giant reported a 1.8% rise in service revenues in its third quarter, down from growth of 2.5% in the previous three months as more difficult trading in Germany, Italy and Spain offset a robust performance in the UK.

On a reported basis, service revenues dropped 1.3% in its latest quarter.

Vodafone said it was “broadening price actions across Europe” as it hikes tariffs in the face of soaring costs, with eight markets now operating inflation-linked pricing models.

It said it also has plans underway to drive around half of the one billion euro (£883 million) cost-saving target it unveiled late last year.

The group said at the time this could lead to job losses as it also aims to radically simplify the group and accelerate the digitalisation of its operations.

Chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle, who stepped up to the top job on an interim basis after former chief executive Nick Read was ousted abruptly in December, kept full-year guidance unchanged but said “the recent decline in revenue in Europe shows we can do better”.

She added: “We’ve already taken action, including simplifying our structure to give local markets full autonomy and accountability to make the best commercial decisions for their customers.

“In addition, we now have initiatives underway to generate around half of our one billion euro cost-savings target.”

“There is more to do and our focus is to provide a better service to our customers, become a simpler business and deliver growth,” she said.

The group’s update shows revenues declined further in Germany – its biggest market – with a drop of 1.8%, while it suffered hefty drops in Spain and Italy, of 8.7% and 3.3% respectively.

It put the German woes down to customers leaving the group as a result of being ill prepared for recent changes in legislation.

Intense competition was largely behind the declines in Spain and Italy, Vodafone added.

Service revenue lifted 5.3% in the UK, although that is a slowdown from growth of 6.7% in the second quarter, thanks to efforts to attract customers and price increases.

The firm added 94,000 contract customers during the quarter in the UK, helped by new iPhone launches and Black Friday trading periods.

