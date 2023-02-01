Ladbrokes owner raises profit guidance after World Cup boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ladbrokes owner raises profit guidance after World Cup boost

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 9.09am
Ladbrokes parent firm Entain has raised its profit guidance after a boost from the World Cup (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ladbrokes parent firm Entain has raised its profit guidance after a boost from the World Cup (Liam McBurney/PA)

Entain, the gambling giant behind Ladbrokes and Coral, has raised its profit forecasts after a boost from the men’s football World Cup.

The firm, which also runs the bwin and Partypoker online brands, said it had witnessed “record” customer numbers over the final quarter of 2022 as a result.

The group hailed the “successful” World Cup tournament but highlighted that this was slightly offset by disruption to sports fixtures from cold weather and heavy winds.

Total net gaming revenues increased by 11% in the quarter to December 31, compared with a year earlier.

Entain said earnings before interest and tax for 2022 were “ahead of expectations” and are now due to be within a range of between £985 million and £995 million for the year.

The company had previously predicted earnings between £925 million and £975 million.

Online net gaming revenues were up 12% year on year; however, the group reported that full-year figures were down 1% as it was hit by regulatory changes in the UK and Germany.

Net gaming revenues across retail stores were up 66% for the year, as it benefited from the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen said: “2022 has been another year of strong financial, operational and strategic progress for Entain.

“We have continued to grow our revenues in a sustainable and diversified way by expanding our global footprint, broadening our customer appeal, entering new areas of entertainment, and providing a safe environment for our customers.

“All of this has led to a record number of active customers in Q4, as well as a full-year earnings performance ahead of our previous expectations.

“We have started 2023 with good momentum across the business and remain confident in our ability to continue delivering on our growth and sustainability strategy in the year ahead.”

