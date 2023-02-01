Strikes are ‘not going to go away’ without pay deal, TUC chief warns Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strikes are ‘not going to go away’ without pay deal, TUC chief warns Sunak

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 11.09am
Paul Nowak, second left, joined the picket line outside Westminster Central Hall on Wednesday (PA)
Paul Nowak, second left, joined the picket line outside Westminster Central Hall on Wednesday (PA)

Rishi Sunak has been warned to expect further waves of strike action as industrial disputes “won’t magically disappear” without improved pay offers for public sector workers.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak suggested a “Cabinet full of millionaires” might not fully understand the squeeze on living standards faced by ordinary workers.

As up to 500,000 workers took part in the biggest strike in a decade, Mr Nowak told the PA news agency: “This is not going to go away.”

Speaking in Westminster, he said: “There isn’t a single public sector worker who is taking industrial action today that wants to be on strike.

Paul Nowak comments
TUC general secretary Paul Nowak urged the Government to get round the table and help resolve the disputes (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“They are losing pay, they are not being able to deliver the services they are proud to deliver to the public.

“But the responsibility for these strikes lies firmly with the Government. It’s been months now and still the Government hasn’t sat down and seriously talked about a real pay rise for our public sector workers.

“It really is now the responsibility of Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt to get round the table and make sure the resources are available to fund decent pay in our public services.”

The lack of progress on pay, coupled with legislation aimed at curbing the impact of strikes on public services, has severely strained relations between ministers and workers.

Mr Nowak said: “I would hope that they are not actively seeking a confrontation with unions but what I would say is they are trying to push through what is a particularly spiteful piece of legislation.”

He said it is “very easy for a Cabinet full of millionaires to not really experience what’s happening in our public services and the real pressures on our public service workers”, and he suggested industrial action would continue until a decent pay offer was on the table.

“I don’t think our members can afford another real terms pay cut,” he said. “So the message to the Government is that this is not going to go away, these problems won’t magically disappear.

“The way to resolve these strikes, which is good for workers, which is good for public services and good for the country as a whole, is for the Government to come to the table, put more resource on the table, and deliver a real pay rise for public sector workers.”

Mr Nowak said “politics is all about choices” and “at the moment, the Government is making the wrong political choices”.

He suggested targeting the excess profits of oil and gas giants more heavily and increasing capital gains tax to raise money to fund pay rises.

