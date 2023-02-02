Government-backed loan scheme says it ‘takes risks’ to have social impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government-backed loan scheme says it ‘takes risks’ to have social impact

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 12.03am
A Government-backed loans scheme has said it is willing to risk losses if it means more start-ups can access funding, as it revealed it has helped 100,000 small businesses with nearly £1 billion in lending (Tim Goode/ PA)
A Government-backed loans scheme has said it is willing to risk losses if it means more start-ups can access funding, as it revealed it has helped 100,000 small businesses with nearly £1 billion in lending (Tim Goode/ PA)

A Government-backed loans scheme has said it is willing to risk losses if it means more start-ups can access funding, as it revealed it has helped 100,000 small businesses with nearly £1 billion in lending.

The Start Up Loans programme stressed it has an important “social impact”, and has lent to more women and entrepreneurs from ethnic minority backgrounds than other high street lenders.

Richard Bearman, the scheme’s managing director, said it recognises that a significant proportion of start-ups fail and therefore there are risks involved.

He told the PA news agency: “We do take risks. We do have loss rates that a high street lender would probably not accept, and that’s partly because we are not there to make profits as such.

“There might be higher loss rates, but to fund a lot more start-ups has a real social benefit which is why the policy objective is to help them to succeed.

“It’s about striking the right balance – we take enough risk to mean the scheme actually has an impact, but not so much risk that we are throwing away money.”

The programme was launched in 2012 and provides personal loans of up to £25,000 for aspiring business, at a fixed interest rate of 6% a year.

It gets the funding from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), which also means it is not designed to generate a profit.

Mr Bearman said that the lender is somewhat a “best-kept secret” but wants more entrepreneurs to know they can turn to the scheme for help getting their business or idea off the ground.

He added that it has seen more interest in the last three to four years, possibly because people are finding it harder to access funding from high street lenders, who are more wary of people defaulting on loans.

“I would understand if the rest of the industry is pulling back a bit because there is more risk in the market,” he told PA.

“But we are counter-cyclical – we should be at our best when the economy is struggling because our role is to support people in these more challenging times.

“Arguably, it is even more important to get start-ups off the ground during a recession because we need them to help stimulate and grow the economy.”

Start Up Loans, which forms part of the British Business Bank, said it has provided more than £941 million of funding in total.

Of its total loans, 40% have gone to women and 20% to people from black, Asian, and other ethnic minority backgrounds, it said.

Mr Bearman said those proportions are well above the level of businesses that are started by women and ethnic minorities, but it is striving to do even more to close the gap in funding.

Furthermore, since 2012, 5% of loans have gone to people who were formally unemployed or economically inactive, it said.

And in terms of the volume and value of loans, the top five regions capitalising on the scheme are Birmingham, Leeds, Cornwall, Hackney in East London and Manchester.

