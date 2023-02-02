British Airways and Virgin Atlantic to relaunch China flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British Airways and Virgin Atlantic to relaunch China flights

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 1.45pm
British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have announced the resumption of flights to mainland China after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic (Steve Parsons/PA)

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have announced the resumption of flights to mainland China after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights between Heathrow and Shanghai will be operated by British Airways from April 23 and by Virgin Atlantic from May 1.

British Airways will reopen its Heathrow-Beijing route from June 3.

The airline began operating a regular passenger service to China in 1980 and continued doing so until the sharp drop in demand caused by the virus crisis.

Shanghai
Flights to Shanghai will restart soon (Alamy/PA)

Flights are being restarted following a relaxation of China’s travel restrictions, with borders reopened to foreign nationals for the first time since 2020.

Western airlines have been reluctant to resume operations to and from Asia because of tough rules for visitors.

Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer, Juha Jarvinen, said: “The return of our Shanghai services has been a long-time coming and I’m delighted it’s finally a reality.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our customers back on board and providing vital links to one of the UK’s largest trading partners, for both passenger and cargo services.

“Shanghai is the final route to return following the global pandemic, restoring our flying programme to full capacity.

“Our focus for 2023 is on delivery, as we look forward to launching routes to new destinations, welcoming brand new clean, green aircraft and getting back to our best for our customers and people.”

The airline will double capacity on its Tel Aviv service this summer, and open new routes to the Maldives and Turks and Caicos later this year.

British Airways’ head of sales for the Asia Pacific region, Noella Ferns, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board our flights from Shanghai and Beijing.

“We know they’ve been looking forward to reuniting with family and friends, coming to study in the UK and resuming business between China and the UK.

“We have an incredibly rich history of flying to mainland China, having connected the two countries for more than 40 years. We look forward to resuming these routes again.”

British Airways restored its flights between Heathrow and Hong Kong on December 5 2022.

The was two months after Virgin Atlantic announced it would not resume flights on the route in March 2023 as planned due to the closure of Russian airspace following the conflict in Ukraine.

3

