Threat of further strikes on Elizabeth line suspended following talks By Press Association February 2 2023, 2.54pm The threat of more strikes on London’s Elizabeth line has been suspended following talks (Jonathan Brady/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The threat of more strikes on London’s Elizabeth line has been suspended following talks in a dispute over pay and pensions. Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) on the new cross-London railway route staged a one-day strike last month, the first industrial action since it opened last year. The union said its members involved in the dispute have agreed to suspend industrial action until the beginning of March. A pay review exercise will now take place as a result of talks, said the union. TSSA organiser Mel Taylor said: “Discussions with the company have been significant and serious. “The progress made since the strike just goes to show the power of our collective action. “Our members have sent the company a very clear message that they are not prepared to be pushed around on pay and pensions. “The company should take note, however, that we reserve the right to reissue our notice to take action at any time with 14 days’ notice.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school 2 Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword 3 Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam 4 Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal 5 Probe as man found injured on Dundee street 6 Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial 7 Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes 8 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 9 Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street reopens with new chef at its helm with Michelin… 10 Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window 3 More from The Courier Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad 'healthiest it has been' James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over… Thursday court round-up — Soldier fined and stalker for sentencing New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay St Johnstone to host 'open meeting' for fans at McDiarmid Park LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with… Angus Council seeks further fuel-support funding to help locals through cost-of-living-crisis winter Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance Inspirational teenage cancer survivor Luke tackles CRUK superstore opening after return to action with… Sheriff AB Wilkinson KC: Former Dundee University Law faculty dean dies Editor's Picks Sheriff AB Wilkinson KC: Former Dundee University Law faculty dean dies Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance Inspirational teenage cancer survivor Luke tackles CRUK superstore opening after return to action with Montrose Rugby Club Dundee ice hockey mega-fan Victoria lands dream job ALISTAIR HEATHER: Don’t shame fans for leaving early Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes Future of several Fife events secured after council’s playpark compromise Craig Brown: Meet the Montrose star inspired by his legendary ex-Scotland boss grandad East Fife community buy-out bid proposed as ‘fans champion’ brought on board Most Commented 1 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 2 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 3 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 4 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 5 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 6 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 7 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 8 Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window 9 Nando's given green light to open first Perth restaurant 10 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers