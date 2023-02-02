Teenage girl left ‘terrified’ by British Gas agents who broke into home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenage girl left ‘terrified’ by British Gas agents who broke into home

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 3.26pm Updated: February 2 2023, 4.08pm
A gas hob with a bill from British Gas, who have announced it will stop applying for court warrants to enter customers’ homes and fit prepayment meters following reports they had been forced on “vulnerable” customers (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A gas hob with a bill from British Gas, who have announced it will stop applying for court warrants to enter customers’ homes and fit prepayment meters following reports they had been forced on “vulnerable” customers (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A 14-year-old girl was left “terrified” when British Gas agents broke into her home to install prepayment meters.

Ofgem has launched an investigation into British Gas following reports the firm has been sending debt collectors to “break into” customers’ homes to “force fit” prepayment meters – including in vulnerable households.

Keiley Probert said her home was broken into by two British Gas agents and a locksmith on October 20 2022, while one of her 14-year-old twin daughters, Morgan, was ill at home.

“(I felt) shock and horror that they were in my house and had gone upstairs into Morgan’s room”, the 33-year-old, who lives in the West Midlands, near to Dudley said.

“I was angered at how scared it had made Morgan.”

Keiley Probert’s mother, Helen Probert explained to the PA news agency in more detail what transpired on October 20, 2022.

“While my daughter (Keiley) was out, one of her 14-year-old twin daughters (Morgan) was home unwell in bed,” the 54-year-old from Wolverhampton said.

“She said she heard some noise and then one of the men came up the stairs into her bedroom and she screamed as to why were they in the house. She was terrified.

“So she called her mom to tell her and my daughter was panicked and then one of the agents called my daughter but she was yelling saying how dare you enter my daughter’s room and why was he even walking around her house.

“(One of the guys) went into her room too. The meters were outside on the wall.”

Missed payments
Helen Probert said her daughter’s house was broken into in October 2022 by British Gas agents (Jacob King/PA)

The 54-year-old added that Keiley is on universal credit and waiting to study at university and is a “single struggling parent” following the sudden passing of the father of her daughters last year, whom she did not wish to name, in his sleep at the age of 34.

“All her money is going on the meters to put heat and hot water in the house. She’s putting at least £70 in gas and she can’t keep up with even affording food,” she added.

“It’s absolutely disgusting what they are doing and the Government are allowing it.”

Keiley Probert added: “The tariffs are high on prepayment meters – I put £30 on and the gas has gone again.

“I try not to use too much gas – I use some in the early morning for an hour when (the children) get up for school, then again a couple of hours at night for baths so it’s warmer.

“I spend £60-70 on gas alone and that’s without electricity – it’s either heat or eat less.”

Helen Probert added that her daughter was not in a contract with British Gas, but the company decided to be her broker.

“She hadn’t given them any details to begin with when she moved in so had not entered into any signed contract or agreement with them,” she said.

She has berated British Gas for its response to the incident, which has involved the company refusing to share important details with the family.

“We’ve asked for the names of the agents and the licence of the locksmith but they won’t give them,” she said.

“They just said the complaint was dealt with and closed and to contact a number to get details of how they dealt with the complaint.

“Again we asked for the court they got the fake warrant from, the name of who signed it and the licence and insurance liabilities of the agents and locksmith who broke in.

“They just pass it on because they feel it’s dealt with.”

The energy giant will also be brought before energy minister Graham Stuart to explain itself as the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said: “Forcibly switching customers should only ever be a last resort.”

British Gas has announced it will stop applying for court warrants to enter customers’ homes and fit prepayment meters following reports they had been forced on “vulnerable” customers.

A spokesperson from Centrica said: “We are really concerned about the experience of this customer and we will look into this urgently to understand exactly what’s happened here and we will take all of the appropriate action.

“We’ve made clear we feel extremely let down by this company carrying out warrants on our behalf.”

In a broader statement made today, the company said: “Protecting vulnerable customers is an absolute priority and we have clear processes and policies to ensure we manage customer debt carefully and safely.

“The allegations around our third-party contractor Arvato are unacceptable and we immediately suspended their warrant activity.”

