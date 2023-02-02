UK stocks boosted as Bank of England upgrades outlook for economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK stocks boosted as Bank of England upgrades outlook for economy

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 5.26pm
UK markets have enjoyed a boost as the Bank of England revealed it expects Britain to fall into a shorter, shallower recession than previously anticipated (John Walton/ PA)
UK markets have enjoyed a boost as the Bank of England revealed it expects Britain to fall into a shorter, shallower recession than previously anticipated (John Walton/ PA)

UK stocks have enjoyed a boost as the Bank of England revealed it expects Britain to fall into a shorter, shallower recession than previously anticipated.

The FTSE 250 lurched by 3.6% on Thursday, as the slightly more upbeat outlook on the UK economy prompted investors to pour cash into the more domestically-focused index.

While the UK is headed for a recession this year, the Bank said it expects the downturn to be softer than it had predicted in November, and much shallower compared to previous recessions like that following the 2008 financial crisis.

It also hinted that interest rates could be nearing a peak, after hiking up the base rate to 4% from 3.5%.

London’s leading index, the FTSE 100, jumped by 0.76%, closing the day 59.05 points higher at 7,820.16.

It was driven up by gains of more than a 10th for sportswear giant JD Sports, which unveiled expansive store-opening plans, and grocer Ocado Group.

It was a more turbulent day for the pound, which briefly spiked against the US dollar following the Bank’s rate decision at noon.

But it tumbled during the afternoon, and was down 1% to 1.2251 dollars when markets closed.

Sterling was also down by around 0.3% to 1.1228 against the euro.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) also opted to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage points, which affects all EU nations that adopt the euro.

It prompted a good session for the German Dax which leapt up by 2.16%, and the French Cac also lifted by 1.26%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have moved strongly higher after the Bank of England and ECB both raised rates by 0.5 percentage points which was in line with expectations, with the Dax moving to a new 11-month high, while the FTSE 250 has outperformed the FTSE 100, moving to its highest levels since June last year.

“While the tone of both press conferences would appear to suggest that both central banks have further to go in raising rates, markets appear to be taking the view that we’re near a peak as far as rates are concerned, and even if they aren’t done yet, they are close, sending bond yields falling sharply across the board.”

Across the pond, it was a mixed bag in early trading with the S&P 500 up 1.35% and Dow Jones down 0.35% when European markets closed.

In company news, shares in Shell closed the day down 1.1% as the oil major was once again thrust into the spotlight when it reported the highest profit in its history.

The business said that its core profits hit 84.3 billion dollars (£68.1 billion) last year, adding that it had paid 1.9 billion dollars in windfall taxes to UK and EU governments.

Labour said that the Government was allowing Shell to get away with “bumper profits” as people see their energy bills skyrocket.

BT’s shares showed a surprise jump on Thursday despite the company missing revenue consensus in the third quarter of the financial year.

The telecoms company said that the consumer-facing business was up against “tough” market conditions as turnover fell 3% in the three months to the end of December.

Part of the drop was due to BT parting ways with BT Sport, which has been palmed off into a joint venture with Disney.

Shares rose by 6.7%.

Superdry shares jumped 4.1% after the company’s founder and chief executive said he does not plan to take the company private.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado Group, up 74.6p to 734.8p, JD Sports Fashion, up 18.2p to 181.5p, Persimmon, up 121.5p to 1,531p, Segro, up 70.2p to 920.20p, and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 58.2p to 805.4p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Airtel Africa, down 5.1p to 111.2p, Centrica, down 3.17p to 98.18p, BAE Systems, down 24p to 830p, BP, down 13.65p to 478.8p, and Standard Chartered, down 17.8p to 669.6p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
2
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke. Image: DC Thomson.
Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
6
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
7
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes
8
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
9
Chef Stuart Black and owner Christopher Strachan outside 63 Tay Street in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street reopens with new chef at its helm with Michelin…
10
Liam Fox
Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window
3

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad 'healthiest it has been'
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
UK markets have enjoyed a boost as the Bank of England revealed it expects Britain to fall into a shorter, shallower recession than previously anticipated (John Walton/ PA)
Thursday court round-up — Soldier fined and stalker for sentencing
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
St Johnstone fans will be welcomed into McDiarmid Park for a meeting to be attended by club staff. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to host 'open meeting' for fans at McDiarmid Park
Lynne Hoggan holding a folded cereal box to the camera.
LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with…
People in Dundee facing fuel poverty could be given help.
Angus Council seeks further fuel-support funding to help locals through cost-of-living-crisis winter
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
Luke McAuliffe with his mum, Lisa, and older sister, Arwen. Image: Simon Price/CRUK
Inspirational teenage cancer survivor Luke tackles CRUK superstore opening after return to action with…
Sheriff AB Wilkinson.
Sheriff AB Wilkinson KC: Former Dundee University Law faculty dean dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented