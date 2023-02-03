Who is on strike and what is the rail dispute about?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Who is on strike and what is the rail dispute about?

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 11.17am Updated: February 3 2023, 11.21am
A statue of Isambard Kingdom Brunel sits on an empty platform at Paddington (Peter Clifton/PA)
Rail passengers faced fresh travel misery on Friday because of a strike by train drivers.

–  Who is on strike today?

Members of the main drivers’ union, Aslef, and those in the Rail, Maritime and Transport union have walked out.

– What is the dispute about?

It is over pay and conditions.

–  What have train operators offered?

The latest offer is for a 4% pay rise last year and another 4% increase this year.

–  Why has it not been accepted?

Aslef says there are conditions attached to the offer which it claims would “rip up” long-standing agreements.

–  Does this dispute just involve train operators?

Yes, the negotiations are being fronted by the Rail Delivery Group, which represents most train companies.

– How widespread has the disruption been?

Many areas of the country have had no services on Friday and those trains that have run have started later and will finish earlier.

– Are there other disputes in the rail industry?

Yes, the RMT is involved in separate disputes with train operators and Network Rail (NR), which manages the rail infrastructure.

– What has NR offered?

NR made a revised offer last month of a 5% pay rise, backdated to January 1, 2022, and a further 4% this year, with a promise of no compulsory redundancies until January 31, 2025, and a £250 lump sum for those earning £24,000 or less.

Employees would be entitled to a 75% travel discount for themselves and immediate family.

– Has the offer been accepted?

The RMT is consulting with its members through branch and regional meetings before deciding its next move.

Industrial strike
RMT members on the picket line outside New Street station in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

– Is the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) involved in the disputes?

TSSA members at NR accepted an offer last year but the union remains in dispute with train operators.

– Are more talks planned?

Yes, further talks are expected to be held in the next few days.

– Is there any hope of the disputes being resolved?

Aslef says its dispute is going backwards, but there is more chance of progress in the other disputes.

– What is the Government involvement in the disputes?

Ministers say they are facilitating talks between the two sides, but unions continue to insist the Government is blocking deals.

– Have any more strikes been called after Friday’s action?

No.

– How long could the strikes continue?

Union leaders say they are “in it for the long haul” and are not prepared to say when there could be a resolution.

