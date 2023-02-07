Five-year fixed mortgage rates now available below 4%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five-year fixed mortgage rates now available below 4%

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 10.07am Updated: February 7 2023, 10.38am
Five-year fixed-rate mortgages are available at below 4% once again (PA)

Five-year fixed-rate mortgages are available at below 4% once again.

It is a further sign the market is settling following turmoil in the autumn.

HSBC UK has reduced a five-year fixed-rate mortgage deal for borrowers with a 40% deposit to 3.99%.

The deal has a £999 fee.

It is the first time since September 2022 that a five-year fixed-rate mortgage has been offered by HSBC at a rate below 4%.

It is only available to homeowners who are remortgaging or those who are switching rates (existing customers rolling off an old deal and on to a new one with HSBC).

The move is part of a wider range of mortgage rate cuts made by HSBC UK on Tuesday, following recent reductions in swap rates, which lenders use to price mortgages.

Many mortgage deals vanished from the market following the mini-budget last September and when mortgages returned they were priced at significantly higher rates.

In recent weeks there have been signs of the fixed-rate mortgage market settling down.

According to figures from financial information website Moneyfacts.co.uk, the average five-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market at the start of January was 5.63%.

By the start of February it had fallen to 5.20%.

Borrowers on variable rate mortgages meanwhile have been feeling the impacts of recent rises in the Bank of England base rate.

Figures released by Halifax on Tuesday show the average house price is now more than £12,000 below a peak seen last August.

Several commentators have said they expect to see house prices potentially dipping this year as rising living costs squeeze home-buyers’ budgets.

Moneyfacts.co.uk said on Tuesday morning that HSBC UK is the only lender on its records offering a sub 4% five-year fixed mortgage.

However, the website said it has seen below 4% rates offered on 10-year fixed mortgage deals by Virgin Money and Lloyds Bank.

Rachel Springall, a spokeswoman for Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “It’s encouraging to see fixed mortgage rates coming down for borrowers looking to secure a new deal.”

She added: “Due to the unpredictable nature of the mortgage arena, it is imperative that both those looking to purchase a property or who wish to refinance seek independent advice from a broker to navigate the options available to them.”

David Hollingworth, associate director at mortgage broker L&C, said: “The thought of being able to fix at a rate lower than base rate (at 4%) would have sounded like dreamland in recent months.

“But, despite base rate continuing its upward trajectory, fixed-rates have been falling and borrowers are now faced with a very different picture.

“Although those coming to the end of a fixed-rate taken during the low in rates of recent years will still be faced with higher payments than they have been used to, it’s a far cry from the prospect of rates at 6% or more.

“These deals are beginning to offer rates that many may have feared were headed for extinction.

“Those borrowers that understandably decided to sit on their hands when rates went through the roof last October should now seriously consider if it’s time to take advantage of these significant improvements.”

