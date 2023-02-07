Why are oil firms making record profits and how are my energy bills changing?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Why are oil firms making record profits and how are my energy bills changing?

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 11.14am
The UK’s two energy giants have reported record profits (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The UK’s two energy giants have reported record profits (Andrew Milligan/PA)

BP has followed Shell in reporting record annual profits and the businesses are handing billions of pounds to their shareholders.

Why is this happening at a time when people are struggling to pay for their energy, what is the Government doing, and what do campaigners and politicians want to happen?

Why are oil companies making record profits?

The record profits of £23 billion, announced by BP, and £33 billion by Shell are for last year.

Simply put, their profits are high because they were able to massively put up prices on the oil and gas they sell. The same has applied to other oil and gas companies in much of the world.

The price of gas in the UK hit an all-time high of around £8.50 per therm last August, compared to around 50p in the early part of 2021.

Oil prices also soared, to around 107 dollars per barrel in early June last year, from around 64 dollars a year earlier.

Much of this was down to Russia’s full-scale attack against Ukraine, which was launched nearly a year ago.

What are energy prices doing at the moment?

Both oil and gas prices have eased back from their recent highs. Oil now costs around 82 dollars per barrel, not an unusual level historically.

Gas prices have also dropped significantly from last year’s peaks. But at around £1.50 per therm they are still around three times higher than they had been through much of the 2010s.

What will happen to my energy bills?

Most households will see their energy bills soar again in April.

This might seem paradoxical but this is because of the impact of Government support.

At the moment the average annual bill is £2,500 under the Government’s support scheme for households. From April that support becomes less generous, and the average bill will rise to £3,000.

Without this support, the average bill would likely have fallen from £4,279 today to £3,338 from the start of April, according to the latest forecast from Cornwall Insight.

What is happening to oil company shareholders?

They are being handed massive payouts by the companies they own.

BP shareholders will get 24.08 US cents for every share in the company they own, a total payout of around 4.4 billion dollars, and 11% higher than the year before. The company will also buy back 2.8 billion dollars in shares from its investors.

What has the Government done?

Ministers have hit Shell and BP and other companies that operate in the North Sea with a 35% extra windfall tax amid their massive profits.

However this is limited to the companies’ North Sea operations. The Government does not tax profits that these companies make abroad.

They are also helping households with their energy bills. At the moment people pay 34p per unit of electricity and 10.3p per unit of gas that they use, a lot lower than would have been the case if the Government had not stepped in.

The Government has also offered an additional £400 energy discount to every household in the country and is supporting businesses with their bills.

What are others calling for the Government to do?

Labour has called for a loophole in the windfall tax rules to be closed. At the moment companies can avoid a lot of that windfall tax if they use their profits to invest in oil and gas in the North Sea.

Labour also wants the tax backdated and says that oil and gas profits should be taxed as much in the UK as they are in Norway. Together this would raise an extra £13 billion, the party says.

The Liberal Democrats have also demanded a “proper windfall tax” and Friends of the Earth have called for the “mega earnings” to be fairly taxed.

Campaigners at Greenpeace have called on oil giants to pay into global funds to help with the fallout from the effects of climate change.

Will energy and fuel prices go back to their pre-Covid levels?

Gas prices are unlikely to drop back to what we used to consider “normal” prices.

The dispute between Russia and Europe is now so big that it seems unlikely that the gas will start flowing like it used to, even in the unlikely event that hostilities cease in Ukraine.

That will leave Europe reliant on liquid natural gas imports for years to come – until it can replace gas with renewable energy.

To make it liquid so it can be transported by ship, natural gas is cooled to -160C. This is an expensive process in its own right, so adds to the price that people have to pay for LNG, compared to gas transported by pipeline.

Therefore, as long as Europe is more reliant on LNG than it has been in the past, gas bills are likely to remain higher.

As for the price of fuel, diesel and petrol prices are falling, according to data from the RAC, although they still have some way to go before coming back to more normal levels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Dundee fireman Steven Adams is heading to Turkey to join the search and rescue team. Image: SFRS
Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
The UK’s two energy giants have reported record profits (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented