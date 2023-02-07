NS&I launches new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying 4.20% interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

NS&I launches new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying 4.20% interest

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 1.15pm
Savings giant NS&I has launched a new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying an annual rate of 4.20% over a three-year term (NS&I/PA)
Savings giant NS&I has launched a new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying an annual rate of 4.20% over a three-year term (NS&I/PA)

Savings giant NS&I has launched a new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying an annual rate of 4.20% over a three-year term.

Money invested in the bonds will help to finance projects as part of the UK Government’s Green Financing Framework.

Projects will include making transport greener, using renewable energy over fossil fuels, preventing pollution, using energy more efficiently, protecting natural resources and adapting to a changing climate.

Savers will need to be prepared to lock their money away for three years, as funds cannot be withdrawn during this time. There is a a cooling-off period in the first 30 days of investment.

The minimum investment in Green Savings Bonds is £100, with a maximum limit of £100,000 per person for each Issue.

Investors need to be aged 16 or over to purchase the bonds from NS&I, which is backed by the Treasury.

The bonds are available to purchase and manage online. Customers who do not have access to the internet can call 08085 007 007 and call centre staff have been trained to help customers who are unable to transact online, NS&I said.

Interest is earned daily, added once a year and paid on maturity.

The new rate is 1.20 percentage points higher than a previous Green Savings Bonds products launched last August, at 3.00%.

Jumps in the Bank of England base rate have helped to push rates on savings higher generally.

Ian Ackerley, NS&I chief executive, said: “This is an excellent new opportunity for savers who want to grow their funds over the next three years, at the same time knowing that their investment will make a difference by helping finance the Government’s green projects.

“Customers can save while helping to make the world greener, cleaner and more sustainable.”

Announced in the 2021 Spring Budget, Green Savings Bonds are a specific policy measure and investment in the bonds will not count towards NS&I’s net financing target.

According to financial information website Moneyfacts.co.uk, the average three-year bond paid 3.88% at the start of February, based on someone having a £10,000 investment.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “This latest rate rise from NS&I will likely be an enticing option for savers who are content to lock their cash away for three years.

“However, the rate can be beaten by alternative brands, including Gatehouse Bank who pay a market-leading rate in this sector of 4.45%, as an expected profit rate.

“In light of rising interest rates, savers may prefer to lock their money away over a shorter-term, or indeed choose easy access to keep their cash flexible to them. It will be interesting to see the demand this bond receives from savers looking for a competitive return on their nest egg.”

Savers could also lock their money away for a shorter period of time to get rates of around 4%-plus.

Ms Springall said the “best buy” one-year fixed bonds on the market are currently paying just over 4% and an 18-month fixed-rate bond is also available at 4.20% from Charter Savings Bank.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “The rate now is a far cry from the paltry 0.65% interest paid on the accounts when they were first launched almost 18 months ago.

“Customers who bought at launch will be frustrated that they are locked into that deal, with new customers able to get a far higher rate.

“Someone who put £5,000 into the bonds at launch will be earning just £32.50 a year in interest, compared to the £210 a year that a new customer will be getting now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
7
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
Savings giant NS&I has launched a new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying an annual rate of 4.20% over a three-year term (NS&I/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…
Brechin City players showed their their appreciation to their supporters at Wick. Image: Brechin City FC
Andy Kirk praises Brechin City fans for making 12-hour round trip to back Angus…
composite image of Jim Spence in front of the Scottish parliament building.
JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented