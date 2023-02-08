Banks receiving scam payments to take more responsibility under code update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banks receiving scam payments to take more responsibility under code update

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 2.41pm
More responsibilities will be placed on account providers receiving payments suspected to be fraudulent, under tweaks to a voluntary code to help prevent bank transfer scams (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More responsibilities will be placed on account providers receiving payments suspected to be fraudulent, under tweaks to a voluntary code to help prevent bank transfer scams.

The Lending Standards Board (LSB) oversees the code on authorised push payment (APP) scams, which was launched in 2019.

The voluntary code is designed to give people the confidence that, if they fall victim to an APP scam and have acted appropriately, they will be reimbursed.

The LSB published updates to the code on Wednesday, requiring signatory firms receiving scam payments to play a greater role in protecting the customer, by putting in place measures to stop such transfers.

Banks are expected to meet the requirements by December this year.

Firms which have signed up to the code will need to go further in identifying new and existing accounts at higher risk of being used by criminals.

By no later than December 2023, firms must be monitoring the payments that they are receiving to help them identify suspect inbound payments and accounts that might be being used by scammers.

This will help firms to stop the onward movement of funds they believe are linked to scams and to recover the money lost by customers who fall victim to these scams, the LSB said.

Fraudsters often move money quickly through multiple bank accounts, to make it harder to trace.

Emma Lovell, chief executive of the LSB, said: “It is essential that firms do all they can to stop criminals from opening bank accounts and using their services to receive scam payments.

“Strengthening the code’s provisions means putting in place another tripwire for fraudsters looking to steal people’s savings – not to mention the money needed for essential living costs.”

Consumer campaigners have previously raised concerns that the code is not always being applied consistently by account providers and, because it is voluntary, not all banks have signed up to it.

Some account providers, such as TSB and Nationwide Building Society, offer their own customer guarantees around bank transfer fraud.

Overall, this means the chances of getting refunded after being tricked into transferring money to a fraudster may depend on who someone banks with.

The Payments Systems Regulator (PSR) is consulting on proposals for mandatory reimbursement for victims of scams where more than £100 is stolen.

Ms Lovell said: “We share the PSR’s drive to ensure more victims are reimbursed where they are not to blame for the success of a scam, but are eager to ensure that fraud detection and prevention continue to be prioritised alongside reimbursement.

“Reimbursement can repair the financial impact on the victim, but it is still very much a lose, lose outcome.

“Victims lose because they will feel the after-effects and trauma of being scammed even after reimbursement and society loses as organised criminals reap the rewards of theft.

“We strongly believe that firms should continue to sign up and adhere to the CRM code.

“Scammers aren’t slowing down, and so we cannot take our eye off the ball.

“Only by stopping scams can customers truly be protected. Maintaining an industry code focused on preventing and detecting scams ensures firms have the tools to stop more scams and demonstrates their commitment to good customer outcomes and protections.”

