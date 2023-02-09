AstraZeneca expects ‘minimal’ sales of Covid vaccine this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AstraZeneca expects ‘minimal’ sales of Covid vaccine this year

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 8.19am
Drugs giant AstraZeneca thinks it will only sell a small amount of its Covid-19 vaccine this year (Danny Lawson/PA)
Drugs giant AstraZeneca thinks that this year it will only sell a small amount of the Covid-19 vaccine which shot the company into the limelight during the pandemic.

The Cambridge-based business said it expects revenue from the vaccine, now called Vaxzevria, to hit “minimal” levels.

It follows a 94% drop in Vaxzevria sales in the last quarter of 2022.

A year earlier the business sold 1.8 billion US dollars’ (£1.5 billion) worth of Vaxzevria, but in the final three months of last year it sold just 95 million dollars’ (£78.7 million) worth.

AstraZeneca said it expects sales of Covid-19 medicines – it has three others – to “decline significantly” this year, mainly driven by the vaccine.

The fall comes despite a big jump in sales of one of the Covid medications, Evusheld.

The drug helps prevent coronavirus and is recommended in the UK for people who cannot have vaccines, or who are unlikely to mount an immune response to a vaccination.

Sales of the drug – which was approved in the UK in March last year – rose from 135 million dollars (£111.8 million) in the final quarter of 2021 to 734 million dollars (£608 million) a year later.

AstraZeneca said revenue increased by 25% to 44.4 billion dollars (£36.8 billion) when accounting for currency fluctuations. On an actual basis it rose 19%.

Revenue in the final quarter rose by just 1%, due to the fall in Vaxzevria sales, it added.

But the UK’s biggest company still swung back into profit last year.

The business had lost 265 million dollars (£219.5 million) before tax in 2021; last year it made 2.5 billion dollars (£2.1 billion).

Chief executive Pascal Soriot said: “2022 was a year of continued strong company performance and execution of our long-term growth strategy.

“We made excellent pipeline progress, with a record 34 approvals in major markets, and we are initiating new late-stage trials for high-potential medicines.”

He added: “In 2023, we expect to see another year of double-digit revenue growth at CER (constant exchange rates), excluding our Covid-19 medicines.

“We will continue to invest behind our pipeline and recent launches while continuing to improve profitability.

“We plan to initiate more than 30 Phase III trials this year, of which 10 have the potential to deliver peak year sales over one billion dollars.”

He said the business is on a path to deliver at least 15 new medications before the end of the decade.

