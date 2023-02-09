Martin Lewis joins calls for Government to urgently halt energy bills increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martin Lewis joins calls for Government to urgently halt energy bills increase

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 11.27am
The charity National Energy Action (NEA) predicts that the number of fuel-poor households will rise from 6.7 million to 8.4 million from April (Danny Lawson/PA)
The charity National Energy Action (NEA) predicts that the number of fuel-poor households will rise from 6.7 million to 8.4 million from April (Danny Lawson/PA)

MoneySavingExpert’s Martin Lewis has joined calls for the Government to urgently consider halting plans to raise energy bills in April, saying any decision cannot wait until the spring Budget.

In a letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Mr Lewis said that 1.7 million more people could be pulled into hardship if he does not freeze prices in the spring.

Pushing back the looming 20% hike to the energy price guarantee (EPG) from April would be both “practical and fair” and help people survive until bills begin to come down later in the year, he wrote.

The letter says: “This cannot wait until the Budget – in practice, energy firms will need to know much sooner if the planned rise isn’t happening on 1 April, or they are bound to have to communicate to customers that it is coming.”

He said that the decision to increase prices was made at a time when wholesale rates were looking to be far higher than they are now, and that the underlying price cap currently looked as though it could be cheaper later this year than even the current EPG rate of £2,500 a year for a typical household.

This gave the Government “significant headroom” to enable a postponement, while maintaining a lower EPG would also help reduce inflation, he said.

“Postponing the increase is a practical and fair decision, with household energy bills already double what they were the prior winter.

“Crucially, the damage to people’s pockets and mental health of another round of energy price rise letters is disproportionate.”

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said energy customers were facing a “cliff edge” because other support schemes come to an end in March, meaning bills will go up between 19% and 43% depending on how the EPG is set from April.

He said: “Keeping the EPG at current levels is the very least the Government can do to help people manage through the ongoing energy bills crisis.

“The Government has said that it will target more support at vulnerable groups from April, but again this does not equate to the same level of help people have had this winter. And that help has proven to be insufficient with millions spending this winter struggling in cold damp homes.

“As people have run up huge levels of energy debt, the Government will also come under increasing pressure to help households with debt relief – especially in light of the obscene levels of profits energy firms have been declaring.”

The charity National Energy Action (NEA) predicts that the number of fuel-poor households will rise from 6.7 million to 8.4 million from April – approaching double the 4.5 million households in this position in October 2021.

The charities Citizens Advice, Fair By Design, NEA and StepChange had also previously urged against the EPG being increased in April.

Emma Pinchbeck, the chief executive of Energy UK, which represents suppliers, told MPs that the industry too wanted to see the Energy Price Guarantee fixed to £2,500 for the rest of the year.

“There’s an underspend on that programme against what was budgeted because gas prices have fallen,” she said.

“We’re also calling, like the consumer groups, for some kind of targeted support in addition to that, so we’re very up for conversations about things like social tariffs.

“And we’ve written to the Chancellor to call for the long-term picture on bills to be sorted by investing in green infrastructure but also in energy efficiency and doing some things on VAT to make things easier.”

