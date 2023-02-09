Standard Chartered shares jump on reports UAE bank reconsidering takeover bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Standard Chartered shares jump on reports UAE bank reconsidering takeover bid

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 1.25pm
Shares in global bank Standard Chartered have jumped (Yui Mok/ PA)
Shares in global bank Standard Chartered have jumped (Yui Mok/ PA)

Shares in global bank Standard Chartered have jumped by about a tenth as fresh reports emerged that the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates could be reconsidering a multi-billion dollar takeover offer.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) said in December that it had been mulling a takeover bid, but that the possible offer had been abandoned.

On Thursday, it emerged that FAB could again be considering a bid for the London-listed banking giant worth 30 to 35 billion US dollars (£24.7 billion to £28.8 billion), according to reports from Bloomberg.

Standard Chartered declined to comment and FAB could not immediately be reached for comment.

But the speculation alone was enough to send its shares jumping by more than 10% during the day.

Standard Chartered’s share price had soared by more than a fifth in December as investors were buoyed by the potential deal, despite being told that any initial talks had collapsed.

FAB said that it has the right to make an offer in the future.

However, under UK and Hong Kong takeover rules, it would have to wait six months unless it received the agreement of the board or if another company announces an offer.

Asia-focused Standard Chartered is an attractive business for companies eyeing up expansion, with a global reach spanning 59 countries and territories in Europe and the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, while it is head-quartered in London.

It has reportedly been eyed up for a takeover by banks in the past although a deal has never materialised.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, suggested that UK firms have been going more cheaply than usual in recent months due to the declining value of the pound.

She said: “International businesses and investors have been looking towards the UK market over the last year as an attractive geography in the search for potential takeover targets, given the depreciation of the pound since the May 2021 peak and the corresponding increased attractiveness of sterling-priced valuations.

“The recent revival of the pound could spur investors to move quickly as valuations become richer again.”

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, echoed the sentiment that UK stocks are hot picks for international investors in the current climate.

He said: “Reports suggest First Abu Dhabi Bank is still interested in buying Standard Chartered, despite guidance to the contrary last month.

“If successful, it would represent yet another UK stock acquired by a foreign player.

“It would also play to the theory that industry players are more likely to buy UK-listed companies than private equity in the current environment.”

Standard Chartered’s share price has surged by nearly a quarter over the last six months.

