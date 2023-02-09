Another record intra-day high for FTSE 100 as pound climbs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Another record intra-day high for FTSE 100 as pound climbs

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 5.25pm
The City of London as seen from Potters Field, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The City of London as seen from Potters Field, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The FTSE 100 set another record intra-day high as it continued its positive march, while the pound also had a bumper session.

The index pulled away from its earlier peak by the close of play, but still made strong gains after it was buoyed by positive sessions for multinationals such as AstraZeneca and Standard Chartered.

London’s top flight moved 0.33%, or 25.98 points, higher to finish at 7,911.15. It had earlier struck an intra-day high of 7,949.57.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another positive day for the FTSE 100 and another record high, with the 8,000-level continuing to act as a magnet for investor sentiment, and a market that seems to just want to go higher.

“We have seen the early morning momentum fade in a similar fashion to yesterday’s price action, which does suggest an element of caution, but we are still putting in higher lows.”

Across the Channel, the Dax also had a strong showing after consumer price index (CPI) inflation in Germany fell from 9.6% to 9.2% in January.

The Dax rose by 0.75%, and the French Cac 40 improved by 0.97% at close.

In the US, the markets rebounded after Wednesday’s losses despite the latest set of weekly jobs figures pointing towards a tight labour market.

Meanwhile, sterling jumped after Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, said he expects inflation to fall rapidly by the end of the year but said there were still concerns over its persistence.

The pound was up by around 0.69% to 1.215 US dollars, and by 0.32% to 1.130 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Standard Chartered leapt in value after reports emerged that the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates could be reconsidering a multibillion-dollar takeover offer.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) said in December that it had been mulling a takeover bid, but that the possible offer had been abandoned.

Shares bounced 78.8p higher to 767.6p after Bloomberg reported that it could once again consider a bid.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca also made notable gains after it told shareholders it is poised to grow in 2023, as it moves from dwindling Covid-related sales towards cancer and rare disease treatments.

AstraZeneca revealed it plans to deliver at least 15 new medicines this decade as it recorded pre-tax profits of 2.5 billion dollars (£2.1 billion). Shares closed up 438p at 11,190p.

Ladbrokes parent company Entain slid after previous suitor MGM Resorts told investors it had no current interest in a takeover for the UK gambling giant.

MGM chief executive Bill Hornbuckle said the business had “moved on” after a takeover attempt had been rebuffed in 2021. Entain closed down 219.5p at 1,348p.

The price of oil edged back after US oil inventories rose to their highest levels in months.

Brent crude oil decreased by 1.22% to 83.99 US dollars (£69.10) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, up 78.8p at 767.6p, AstraZeneca, up 438p at 11,190p, BP, up 11.8p at 545p, Legal & General, up 3.3p at 256.6p, Abrdn, up 2.7p at 215.6p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Entain, down 219.5p at 1,348p, Glencore, down 20.3p at 526.6p, BT Group, down 4.3p at 133.9p, British American Tobacco, down 73p at 3,018p, and Fresnillo, down 18.8p at 801.6p.

