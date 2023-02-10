Two of UK’s biggest banks to kickstart reporting season for sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Two of UK’s biggest banks to kickstart reporting season for sector

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 4.19pm
Barclays and NatWest will kickstart the crucial reporting season for the banking sector (Alamy/PA)
Barclays and NatWest will kickstart the crucial reporting season for the banking sector (Alamy/PA)

Two of the UK’s biggest banks are poised to face questions over how much they are benefiting from the rising cost of borrowing.

Barclays and NatWest will kickstart the crucial reporting season for the banking sector when they unveil their earnings from the latest financial year.

But they could face fresh demands for a windfall tax if it emerges that profits have got too large in the current high interest rate environment, experts suggested.

“The reality is that banks haven’t been making good money in recent years because interest rates have been so low and their margins have been squeezed,” Gary Greenwood, a research analyst at Shore Capital Markets, told the PA news agency.

“When interest rates went up, that was the opportunity for them to re-establish an economic margin.

“But there is a risk that banks may have gone too far and they have become too profitable again, which is when you start getting questions on whether they should be passing more on to customers, or if there should be a windfall tax.

“If banks want to avoid attracting windfall taxes on these ‘excess’ profits, they may need to consider reinvesting them back into the business.”

Mr Greenwood said it could make more “economic sense” for banks to lower interest rates on loans, rather than raise interest rates on savings.

This is because borrowers are more likely to be suffering from rising rates given the squeeze on household finances, on top of inflationary pressures, so doing so would “improve affordability and so the sustainability of lending”.

But he added: “The banks’ balance sheets are pretty sound so chances are we are not going to see bad debts spiral through the ceiling, which we have seen in past crises.”

Analysts think that Barclays, which will unveil its company results on Wednesday, will reveal pre-tax profits of £1.5 billion for the last three months of the financial year, up from £1.4 billion a year earlier.

It will take its full-year profits to £7.2 billion, a drop from £8.4 billion in 2021.

Coronavirus
A branch of Barclays in Wolverhampton city centre (Nick Potts/PA)

A US trading blunder will be partly to blame for the decline, having estimated to have cost the group a mammoth £1.5 billion last year after facing a hefty charge.

Net interest margins – which is the difference between what a bank charges for loans and pays for savings – will have been a key driving force for profits and losses last year, according to experts at investment platform AJ Bell.

Barclays’ net interest margin grew to 3% in the third quarter, from mid-2020 lows of around 2.5%, indicating that, like other banks, it had benefited from interest rate rises.

Investors will also be keeping a close eye on the banks’ loan provisions, which have increased recently in efforts to guard against an increase in borrower defaults.

Loan provisions are funds that banks set aside to cover expected credit losses from borrowers who cannot repay their loans.

Barclays is expected to reveal that its credit provisions for the entire year cost a hefty £1.2 billion.

Russ Mould and Danni Hewson, investment experts at AJ Bell, said: “Banks must now provide a current expected credit loss (CECL), so they cannot wait until a loan goes sour – they must make an estimate for a loss if they think it might.

“That’s going to be very interesting at a time when UK consumers’ pockets are being squeezed by inflation.

“Barclays has a £161 billion mortgage loan book, a £9 billion credit card book in the UK and a £24 billion credit card book in the USA,” they pointed out.

People queue outside a NatWest bank in Nottingham
People queue outside a NatWest bank in Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)

Meanwhile, NatWest is expected to reveal full-year pre-tax profits of £5.6 billion, up from £4.3 billion in 2021, according to analysts’ consensus.

It could also see total income jump to more than £13 billion for the full year, up from £10.4 billion a year earlier.

The lender will share its full-year results on Friday.

