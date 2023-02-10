FTSE closes weaker after stagnant GDP reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE closes weaker after stagnant GDP reading

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 5.12pm
(PA)
(PA)

The FTSE 100 and other European markets took a backwards step on Friday after a positive march in recent sessions.

London traders swallowed early morning figures from the Office for National Statistics confirming that the UK economy stagnated in the final three months of 2022.

The data confirmed that the UK narrowly avoided a recessions, following a decline in the previous quarter, but investor sentiment was weak amid a 0.5% contraction in December.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.36%, or 28.7 points, lower to finish at 7,882.45.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “Having posted three successive days of new all-time highs, the FTSE 100 has slipped back and has closed the week lower.”

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, added: “The FTSE 100 is unable to escape the enveloping gloom seen across most indices this week.

“Caught between a strong payrolls report and next week’s US CPI reading, which has been the only piece of economic data worth watching of late, most stock markets have struggled to make headway this week.”

Elsewhere in Europe, rising yields and higher oil prices put pressure on the other major indexes.

The Dax fell by 1.44%, and the French Cac 40 declined by 0.88% at close.

Across the Atlantic, US markets opened significantly lower led by drops for tech firms due to higher bond yields.

Meanwhile, sterling lost ground against the dollar in a cautious response from Friday’s GDP figures.

The pound was down by around 0.47% to 1.206 US dollars, and rose by 0.17% to 1.130 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Standard Chartered shares lost ground after First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) confirmed that a takeover offer for the FTSE firm is not currently on the cards.

The rebuttal came reports on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates bank could be again considering a takeover bid worth up to 35 billion US dollars (£28.9 billion) for London-listed Standard Chartered.

Shares in the business slipped by 38.2p to 729.4p by the close of play.

Saga moved higher in value after the over-50s group confirmed reports it is in talks regarding the potential sale of its insurance underwriting arm.

The London-listed firm told investors that it is in “exclusive discussions” with Australian insurance group Open Insurance Technologies over a deal for underwriting business Acromas.

Shares in Saga closed 6.4p higher at 177.3p on Friday as a result.

Elsewhere, shares in Itim Group sank by 9.85p to 40p after the software solutions business said earnings for last year are due to be a disappointing £200,000.

The price of oil moved higher after Russia said it was planning to cut its March production numbers by 500,000 barrels a day, helping to boost London’s oil firms.

Brent crude oil increased by 2.3% to 86.48 US dollars (£71.70) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Shell, up 73p at 2,539p, BP, up 14.3p at 560p, AstraZeneca, up 200p at 11,390p, BT Group, up 2.1p at 136p, and Compass, up 21.5p at 1,877.5p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Ocado Group, down 80.8p at 635.2p, Standard Chartered, down 38.2p at 729.4p, Smurfit Kapp, down 153p at 3,213p, IAG, down 7.64p at 160.7p, and Frasers Group, down 34p at 760p.

