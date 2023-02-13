Heathrow Airport records busiest start of year since before pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heathrow Airport records busiest start of year since before pandemic

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 8.20am
Heathrow Airport is "back to its best" having recorded the busiest start of the year since before the pandemic, its boss John Holland-Kaye has said (Jonathan Brady/ PA)
Heathrow Airport is “back to its best” having recorded the busiest start of the year since before the pandemic, its boss John Holland-Kaye has said (Jonathan Brady/ PA)

Heathrow Airport is “back to its best” having recorded the busiest start of the year since before the pandemic, its boss John Holland-Kaye has said.

The UK’s busiest airport revealed more than 5.4 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in January, reaching levels not seen since the start of 2020.

It comes as UK airports were hit with severe disruption in the run up to Christmas with Border Force staff staging strike action in December.

But Heathrow said on Monday that it had “successfully managed” the strike action, having previously made assurances that it was operating normally with minimal queuing in immigration halls throughout the strike days.

It reiterated plans for eGates for children aged 10 and 11 to be trialled in Terminal 5 over half term, which it said helps bring about “smooth and seamless journeys”.

Its overall passenger satisfaction scores are now at or above pre-pandemic levels, the airport also announced.

In January, 97% of passengers waited less that 10 minutes for security, it said.

Passengers queuing to go through security in departures at Terminal 5 (Steve Parsons/PA)
Passengers queuing to go through security in departures at Terminal 5 (Steve Parsons/PA)

It follows a summer of major disruption for airports like Heathrow as the aviation sector struggled to cope with staff shortages and travellers were met with sudden flight cancellations and severe delays.

But Heathrow hailed a strong half-term travel period, assuring that the airport is well equipped to manage the influx in families enjoying getaways.

Chief executive Mr Holland-Kaye said: “Heathrow is back to its best, with passenger satisfaction scores meeting or exceeding 2019 levels.

“We are giving a warm welcome to families over the half-term getaway by delivering excellent service and bringing back the magic of travel.”

Furthermore, the airport said it is supportive of airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic restarting ticket sales to China, “reopening a key market for British exports once more”.

Businesses and investors have reacted positively to China reopening its borders this year as the world’s largest economy revealed it is developing a path out of its strict “zero Covid” policy.

Mr Holland-Kaye delivered the update ahead of him standing down from his role this year.

He has been chief executive for nine years and is set to remain in post until Heathrow appoints a successor.

