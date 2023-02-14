Cost-of-living crisis ‘contributing to couples’ arguments about money’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cost-of-living crisis ‘contributing to couples’ arguments about money’

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 12.03am
About a quarter of couples argue about money at least once a week, according to Aviva (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
About a quarter of couples argue about money at least once a week, according to Aviva (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

About a quarter (26%) of couples argue about money at least once a week, according to a survey.

One in eight (12%) said there has been a significant increase in the number of money-related arguments they are having since the cost-of-living crisis started, Aviva found.

Across the survey, one in 20 (5%) couples said they argue with their partner about money on a daily basis.

Some 27% of couples argue about bills and nearly a fifth (18%) quarrel about having too much debt, according to the research, released on Valentine’s Day.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) of people who have a partner or spouse said they have some money put aside that their other half does not know about.

When asked why, nearly a third (32%) of these people said that they want to keep some financial independence, a quarter (25%) want to be able to treat themselves without their partner knowing and 24% said they are saving up to help their children.

Just over a fifth (21%) of those with secret savings said the money is being saved as a precaution in case their relationship breaks down.

About one in six (15%) with money discreetly put away said they need to pay off debt that they have concealed from their partner.

Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at Aviva said: “Hiding savings or concealing debts from your partner can be a huge source of tension, and it can also seriously impede longer-term financial goals and ambitions.

“Being upfront, honest, and transparent about your finances with your partner can help avoid problems in the future.

“Having a general view of how much is being spent each month, along with overall debts or savings across the household can be important when it comes to making decisions about longer term financial objectives like when you can afford to retire, or whether to downsize your home to release some capital to help your children.”

Censuswide surveyed nearly 1,300 people who were in a couple in January 2023 for Aviva.

Separate research, from F&C Investment Trust, found that 46% of people said they would start dating a partner exclusively within a month, but only 15% would disclose their salary to their partner within this timeframe.

Couples were also found to be twice as likely to tell their partner each month that they love them than they were to disclose details about their savings, at 16% versus 8%, according to the survey of 2,000 people carried out by Opinium.

One in 10 (10%) couples set up a joint savings account between two to three years of being in a relationship, the research for F&C Investment Trust indicated.

Here are Aviva’s tips for navigating money issues as a couple:

1. Set joint goals.

Look at short-term expenses such as holidays and paying off debts as well as well as longer-term goals such as retirement planning.

2. Discuss how your household income and spending should be split.

Aviva found 16% of arguments between couples are about how much each person should contribute to bills.

Having a clear idea of who is paying for what may help to alleviate some of the tension.

3. Consider having a contingency fund in case of illness, redundancy, or any unexpected expenses.

4. Try to be honest about any debts you may have.

Organisations such as StepChange, the Money Advice Service and Christians Against Poverty could help with debt problems.

5. Have regular conversations about your finances so you manage your budgets together.

6. Prepare for the worst, whether it is updating a will, or making sure your pension, health and life insurance policy beneficiaries are up to date.

In addition to Aviva’s tips, people can check what cost-of-living support they may be entitled to at helpforhouseholds.campaign.gov.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood
2
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim
3
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
4
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
5
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
6
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished
7
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
8
The offences are said to have been committed at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year
9
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
2
10
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi

More from The Courier

A man had been seen trying doors in the Dorward Road area of Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged with theft in Montrose
Dean Crowley leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth veteran tells trial martial arts 'weapon' was joke Christmas present for wife
An artist's impression of how the Lochgelly development will look. Image Robertson Homes/Fife Council
24-bed care home and 20 affordable houses to be built in Lochgelly
A frustrated Mulgrew. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United players are 'up for the fight' — but talk is…
Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson: Both Dundee strikers scored in Sunday's win over Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Champions need strikers who score at business end - and I'd rather…
Lyall Cameron made it 3-0 against Cove Rangers after set-up by Paul McMullan. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron on goal ambition, Man of the Match awards and 'standing…
Drey Wright during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright has been one of St Johnstone's best, says Callum Davidson
Patrick Higgins, front, with fellow members of Strathmiglo Conservation Community. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Nature lovers' bid to put Strathmiglo on the map as Fife's first biodiversity village
cononsyth hens sheds
Angus chicken shed opponents urge councillors to shoot down plan for giant facility
Dundee United star Dave Bowman's daughter Rebecca (aged 2), shows her affection for her bearded collie dog Toddie, with a Valentine's Day card. Photo taken 12/2/1993. Featured in C&A 13/2/1992. B70 1993-02-12 Rebecca Bowman with her dog Toddie (C)DCT
Puppy love: How Valentine's Day has been celebrated in Dundee over the years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented