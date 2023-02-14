Ford scrapping 1,300 jobs in UK amid European overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ford scrapping 1,300 jobs in UK amid European overhaul

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 10.15am Updated: February 14 2023, 1.01pm
Around 1,300 UK jobs are being axed by Ford as part of a wider cull of roles across its European business amid plans to reinvent the brand and focus on a smaller range of electric vehicles (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Around 1,300 UK jobs are being axed by Ford as part of a wider cull of roles across its European business amid plans to reinvent the brand and focus on a smaller range of electric vehicles (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Around 1,300 UK jobs are being axed by Ford as part of a wider cull of roles across its European business as the car giant looks to reinvent the brand and focus on a smaller range of electric vehicles.

The job cuts will see Ford lose around a fifth of its 6,500-strong UK workforce and come amid wider plans to scrap around 3,800 jobs in the next three years across Europe.

It said the bulk of the UK job losses will affect the company’s technical centre in Dunton in Essex, where it has about 3,400 workers.

A smaller operation in Stratford in east London, where about 200 staff work, will also be hit.

Manufacturing and logistics plants at Halewood in Merseyside, Dagenham in Essex, Southampton in Hampshire, and Daventry in Northamptonshire will be unaffected by the shake-up, Ford said.

Ford announcement
Ford’s plant in Halewood, Merseyside, will not be affected by the job cuts (Greg Harding/PA)

The company revealed that the majority of the Europe-wide job losses will occur in Germany, where about 2,300 roles are set to go, followed by 1,300 in Britain and 200 in the rest of Europe.

The job losses will create a “leaner, more competitive cost structure” for the business and help with the transition towards a smaller, more focused and increasingly electric product portfolio, the company said.

It includes efforts to restructure its engineering arm, which will result in 2,800 fewer jobs across the division by 2025.

This cull will leave it with a much smaller engineering team totalling around 3,400 staff across the region, it said.

Furthermore, around 1,000 jobs in its administrative, marketing, sales and distribution teams across Europe are set to go.

In the UK, around 1,000 of the job cuts will affect the company’s engineering team and 300 in administrative operations.

Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model e in Europe, said: “These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly.

“We recognise the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead.

“We will engage in consultations with our social partners so we can move forward together on building a thriving future for our business in Europe.”

Ford stressed that the European car market is highly competitive and there are growing fields of electric car rivals entering the market.

It gave assurances that the plans will “revitalise” the business as it is set to introduce its first European-built electric passenger vehicle in the spring.

Mr Sander said: “We are completely reinventing the Ford brand in Europe – unapologetically American, outstanding design and connected services that will differentiate Ford and delight our customers in Europe.”

“We are ready to compete and win in Europe,” he added.

Ford said it intends to achieve the job cuts through voluntary separation programmes, which means employees can reach an agreement with the business to leave their role.

The Unite union’s national officer for automotive, Des Quinn, said: “Ford’s announcement is another stark reminder that the shift to electrification needs a just transition that requires long-term investment and planning from automakers and a proper industrial strategy from government.

“That includes making sure electric vehicle batteries are built in the UK, along with a UK-based supply chain in electronic power drive systems and ensuring the domestic development and manufacture of autonomous driving systems.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented