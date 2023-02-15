Scams contributing to rise in current account complaints taken to ombudsman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scams contributing to rise in current account complaints taken to ombudsman

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 11.10am
Frauds and scams are contributing to a rise in complaints about current accounts, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Frauds and scams are contributing to a rise in complaints about current accounts, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Frauds and scams are contributing to a rise in complaints about current accounts, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

Current accounts continue to be the most complained-about financial product, according to the service’s latest data.

It received 6,082 complaints about current accounts between October and December 2022, up from 5,522 complaints received during the same period a year earlier.

Around two in five (39%) complaints about current accounts to the FOS are upheld in favour of consumers.

The service said that it is seeing a rise in complaints related to scams, such as when someone is tricked into transferring money to a fraudster (authorised push payment or APP fraud), as well as complaints related to identity theft and other payments.

In total, the ombudsman service received 5,849 fraud and scam complaints in the last three months of 2022, across all financial products, not just current accounts.

Of the 5,849 fraud and scam complaints, about 3,151 related to APP scams, jumping from 1,910 in the same period a year earlier.

The service is also seeing a rise in third parties, such as claims managers and law firms, bringing such claims.

Currently, many banks have signed up to a voluntary reimbursement code for blameless victims of bank transfer scams and some account providers operate their own fraud refund guarantees.

Consumer campaigners have raised concerns about inconsistencies over how the voluntary reimbursement rules are being applied.

The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has been consulting on proposals for mandatory reimbursement for victims of scams where more than £100 is stolen.

The Lending Standards Board (LSB), which oversees the voluntary code, recently said that more responsibilities will be placed on account providers receiving payments suspected to be fraudulent.

Banks are expected to meet the LSB’s new requirements by December this year.

