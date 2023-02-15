Barclays shares tumble after annual profits fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barclays shares tumble after annual profits fall

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 11.28am
Barclay said its pre-tax profits totalled £7 billion in 2022, down from £8 billion in 2021, sending its shares tumbling by 10% (Ian West/ PA)
Barclay said its pre-tax profits totalled £7 billion in 2022, down from £8 billion in 2021, sending its shares tumbling by 10% (Ian West/ PA)

Barclays has reported a 14% slide in profits as it set aside £1.2 billion to cover loan losses, but revealed it handed its boss more than £5 million in pay and bonuses last year.

The banking giant said its pre-tax profits totalled £7 billion in 2022, down from £8 billion in 2021, sending its shares tumbling by 10% in Wednesday morning trading.

The lender said it put aside £1.2 billion in loan provisions over the year to guard it against an increase in borrower defaults as rising interest rates put pressure on households and businesses already under strain from the cost-of-living crisis.

The group’s bottom line also took a £1.6 billion hit from the fallout of a US trading blunder, during which it oversold securities and was left with hefty litigation and conduct charges.

But the bank revealed in its annual report that its group chief executive took home £5.2 million over 2022, including an annual bonus of nearly £2 million.

CS Venkatakrishnan, known within the bank as Venkat, is currently undergoing treatment at a cancer centre in the US for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but remains actively engaged in managing the bank.

Venkat is set to see a 3.4% rise in his fixed pay, which is given in cash and shares, this year.

He said of the group’s results: “Barclays performed strongly in 2022. Each business delivered income growth, with group income up 14%.

“We are cautious about global economic conditions, but continue to see growth opportunities across our businesses through 2023.”

Barclays said it cut its bonus pool for bankers to £1.79 billion, down 8% from £1.94 billion the previous year, amid shrinking profits.

In particular, the impact of risk and control issues associated with the US trading debacle led to a reduction in the bonus pool of about £500 million.

“This level of incentive pool funding has enabled us to recognise the strong performance that has been achieved and to reward the teams and individuals responsible for that performance”, Barclays said in its annual report.

“It has also allowed us to continue to manage the challenges of the competitive global market, to attract and retain the talent required to deliver against our objectives.”

The number of bankers earning more than one million euros was 698, largely in line with the 700 high earners the previous year.

And so-called “material risk takers” in Barclays’ investment bank took home about £1.6 billion in pay last year, split between 1,573 staff.

This is despite a 23% plunge in pre-tax profits to £4.3 billion at its investment bank, which Venkat said was more “subdued” throughout the year amid waning investor confidence and volatility in the markets.

Across its international corporate and investment bank, pre-tax profits fell by nearly a quarter compared with the previous year.

Anna Cross, Barclays’ group finance director, said there is a strong pipeline in investment banking but stressed that “we need to see a period of economic stability”.

Ms Cross earned £2.1 million during the year and will enjoy a 4.3% increase in fixed pay this year.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Barclays has bitterly disappointed the market with its full-year numbers.

“Profits have been stunted partly because of a big increase in litigation costs relating to the over-issuance of US securities.

“The challenges don’t stop there. Barclays has a sizeable investment banking business, which is being hit by lower fees, due to a natural fall out from tough market conditions.

“Some £1.2 billion has also been squirrelled away to help prepare for an increase in bad debt as the macro-economic environment remains shaky and question marks remain about consumer spending, or rather repayment, power.”

