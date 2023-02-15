Flybe administrators unable to find buyer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Administrators for Flybe have been unable to find a buyer for the collapsed airline.

Interpath said it will begin “winding down the business” and “identifying options” for the sale of “rights, interests and assets”.

Regional carrier Flybe fell into bankruptcy for the second time in three years on January 28, with all flights grounded.

There was speculation that airline groups Lufthansa and Air France-KLM were in talks with the administrators to buy the airline, which held lucrative take-off and landing slots at Heathrow Airport.