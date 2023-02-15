Energy customers could soon start shopping around for better deals, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Energy customers could soon start shopping around for better deals, experts say

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 4.18pm
Gas prices have pushed up energy bills over the last two years. (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Gas prices have pushed up energy bills over the last two years. (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Energy suppliers could soon start offering fixed-term energy deals that are cheaper than the Government’s price guarantee, making it worthwhile for customers to start shopping around again.

Cornwall Insight, an energy consultancy, said it thinks the number of customers switching to a new supplier could skyrocket from the start of July.

It would bring back a semblance of normality to an energy market which has been completely transformed by a pricing crisis over the last couple of years.

In 2019 nearly half a million customers were switching suppliers every month in a bid to find a better deal than they would have got with their current supplier.

But that dropped to a trickle during the energy crisis. In 2022 just 85,000 households were switching every month.

The soaring energy bills made it virtually pointless for customers to switch, because no energy supplier was able to offer a fixed-term deal that was significantly cheaper than the price cap on energy bills.

Since October, the Government has also been helping people with their bills, which would otherwise have likely tracked the energy price cap up to more than £4,000 per year for the average household.

At the moment that support reduces average bills to £2,500. That support will become less generous from the start of April, when it rises to £3,000.

As a result, the price of energy is likely to fall below that level from the start of July, Cornwall said.

Cornwall Insight senior consultant Kate Mulvany said: “The energy market is complex, making it difficult to predict the effects of policy changes on consumer behaviour and energy pricing.

“However, if suppliers’ costs decrease and government-supported rates remain relatively high, it is likely we will see a significant revival in reasonably priced energy plans, with millions of households finally able to take advantage of the savings they have been missing out on for years.

“There are many variables still in play, and it is difficult to know how fast and how far energy bills will fall.”

She added: “To see rising switching we are also relying on consumers engaging with an energy market, which many are understandably wary of.

“It is possible some households may choose to stick with what they know instead of choosing cheaper options.”

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said: “The return of fixed deals to the energy market would finally give consumers the freedom of choice over their supplier with an option to lock in more certainty on pricing.

“With wholesale prices stabilising, though still high compared to past years, there is an opportunity for suppliers to start offering more competitive rates.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
2
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
5
3
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
4
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Kate Wood and Dave Black with their Jack Russell. Image: Dave Black
Kinross couple launch bid to open dog park
7
The latest teacher pay offer has been rejected with strikes set to continue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
School strikes set to continue as union rejects new teacher pay offer
8
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
9
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
3
10
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat

More from The Courier

smiling Nicols Sturgeon waving from a window.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted
Nicola Sturgeon in front of a saltire flag.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Nicola Sturgeon did not sow political division, but she did come to…
Nicola Sturgeon
DEREK HEALEY: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on Scottish Government issues, during a press conference at St Andrews House, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Nicola Sturgeon during the press conference announcing she was stepping down as First Minister.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon excelled at winning power but failed at exercising it
George and Ethel Bruce have been celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Paul Reid
Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary
Gas prices have pushed up energy bills over the last two years. (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Skip-dipper and cannabis blocks
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives 'thorough investigation' pledge from Scotland's…
5 in 1 Takeaway, Montrose is up for best Scottish kebab house at the British Kebab House Awards. Image: Glen Barclay/DC Thomson
Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented