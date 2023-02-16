Dumbledore coin launched as part of Royal Mint’s Harry Potter-themed collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dumbledore coin launched as part of Royal Mint’s Harry Potter-themed collection

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 12.03am Updated: February 16 2023, 12.49am
A coin featuring Professor Albus Dumbledore has been launched by the Royal Mint (Royal Mint/PA)
A coin featuring Professor Albus Dumbledore has been launched as part of a Harry Potter-themed collection from the Royal Mint (Royal Mint/PA)

A coin featuring Professor Albus Dumbledore has been launched as part of a Harry Potter-themed collection from the Royal Mint.

The collection was introduced in 2022, to celebrate the 25th publishing anniversary of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

The new coin has the King’s portrait on the “heads” side, while two other coins in the collection feature the late Queen.

It is available to buy from the Mint’s website as a 50p denomination version as well as in other denominations.

Other coins in the collection feature Harry Potter himself, the Hogwarts Express, and the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

So far Harry Potter enthusiasts across 86 countries have bought at least one coin in the range, the Royal Mint said.

Dumbledore coins
The new coins feature the King on the ‘heads’ side (Royal Mint/PA)

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our spellbinding Harry Potter coin collection with Professor Albus Dumbledore featuring on his very own 50p.

“The Royal Mint’s Harry Potter coin collection has seen a popular response among collectors worldwide, not only for the books being a global phenomenon, but due to the collection being one of a small number that will see a change of portrait during the series.

“The 50p coin featuring Professor Albus Dumbledore marks this change of portrait, with His Majesty King Charles III’s official coin portrait now appearing for the first time in the series.

“This collection of coins serves as a permanent reminder of the fascinating transition from Britain’s longest reigning monarch to His Majesty the King’s first appearance on UK coinage.”

Some of the coins in the collection are in colour and some have a “latent feature”, which rotates in the light to reveal a lightning bolt and the number “25” to mark the anniversary year.

Royal Mint used an advanced picosecond laser to imprint the intricate designs.

The coin series has been created in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing, the Blair Partnership and Warner Bros, Consumer Products.

Prices for the Professor Albus Dumbledore coin range from £11 for a brilliant uncirculated 50p and £20 for a colour version to £5,215 for a £200 denomination gold coin.

