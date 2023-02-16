Cut-price train tickets to lure commuters back on Mondays and Fridays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cut-price train tickets to lure commuters back on Mondays and Fridays

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 12.04am
GTR, Britain’s biggest train company, is offering cheaper tickets to encourage more commuters back to the office on Mondays and Fridays (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
GTR, Britain's biggest train company, is offering cheaper tickets to encourage more commuters back to the office on Mondays and Fridays (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Britain’s biggest train company is offering cheaper tickets to encourage more commuters to return to offices on Mondays and Fridays.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said it has started selling Advance tickets for travel on some of its Southern services during the morning and evening peak periods on those days, saving passengers up to 15%.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a major change in travel patterns, with many commuters only heading into offices on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

GTR said its morning peak services only carry around 210,000 passengers on Mondays, compared with between 230,000 and 250,000 on each of the middle three days of the working week.

On Fridays – which were a quieter day even before the pandemic – the figure drops to around 160,000.

Advance tickets – which are cheaper than walk-up fares – have previously only been available for off-peak services to cater for leisure passengers.

They are now available as a trial for some services in both directions between three major London stations – Victoria, Clapham Junction and East Croydon – and stations south from Three Bridges in West Sussex.

This extends as far east as Eastbourne in East Sussex and as far west as Chichester in West Sussex.

Tickets can be bought up to 12 weeks in advance.

GTR gave the example of a return journey for a commuter based in Worthing on the south coast, travelling to London Victoria.

The cheapest Advance peak ticket on that route is £28.10.

The total price for two of those – needed to make a return journey – is £56.20, some 15% cheaper than the £66.20 cost of an Anytime Day Return.

Advance ticket-holders must travel on a specific service, whereas passengers who buy an Anytime Day Return fare can catch any train.

GTR is also trialling a loyalty scheme that enables ticket-buyers to collect points which can be redeemed for rewards such as days out, cinema tickets and coffee.

The company’s customer services director Jenny Saunders said: “We’ve seen a sea change in travel habits because of the pandemic.

“Mondays and Fridays are unsurprisingly less popular with our customers because they bookend the week, but our trains are quieter as a result so we want more people to use them.

“Lower ticket prices, coupled with Southern’s new loyalty rewards scheme, will encourage people back to rail at times when we have more space on board, and they’ll help with the rising cost of living.

“We really hope both trials will be a success.”

GTR runs Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern services, carrying more passengers than any other operator in Britain.

The Department for Transport has tight control over the financial decisions of most train operators in England after taking on their costs and revenue risks to maintain services since the start of the pandemic.

