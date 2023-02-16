Upper Crust owner SSP sees UK recovery lag amid strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Upper Crust owner SSP sees UK recovery lag amid strike action

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 9.07am
Upper Crust owner SSP has seen the recovery in its UK arm hampered by repeated waves of strike action across railway networks (James Manning/PA)
Upper Crust owner SSP has seen the recovery in its UK arm hampered by repeated waves of strike action across railway networks (James Manning/PA)

Upper Crust owner SSP has seen the recovery in its UK arm hampered by repeated waves of strike action across railway networks.

The company, which runs food outlets at transport sites such as airports and railway stations, revealed the performance of its UK and Ireland business lagged behind other regions globally due to train strike woes in December and January.

SSP said that across the group, revenues jumped by 103% to £871 million in the four months to January 31 versus pre-Covid levels in 2019 thanks to a bounce back in travel demand and workers returning to offices.

But in the UK and Ireland, growth was far more muted, at 83%, with revenues standing at £215 million.

Rail networks were brought to a standstill by strike action in the days leading up to Christmas and again in January, with further disruption earlier this month.

SSP said: “In the UK, the overall sales performance reflected both the seasonally higher weighting of rail within the business and the impact of an increased frequency of industrial action across the rail network during December and January.

“However, the UK air business maintained its strong momentum.”

The group said that its rebound elsewhere worldwide has kept the group on course.

“Despite the impact of industrial action in the UK rail network, strong trading across our other regions means our performance remains on track,” said SSP.

It is maintaining guidance for annual revenues of around £2.9 billion to £3 billion and underlying earnings of about £250 million to £280 million, boosted by the opening of new sites.

It saw revenues in North America rise 125% versus 2019 and leap up by 108% in Continental Europe and 101% in the rest of the world.

Total group revenues soared 167% on a year-on-year basis, but figures from a year earlier were held back as travel remained impacted by pandemic restrictions.

SSP said: “The encouraging revenue performance has been driven by a further recovery in passenger numbers, led by strong leisure travel demand over the extended holiday season.

“This momentum continued through the autumn and into the winter, demonstrating a resilience to the broader pressures on consumer spending.

“Business and commuter travel also continued to recover, albeit at a slower pace.”

