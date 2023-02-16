Aldi to create more than 6,000 jobs across UK this year By Press Association February 16 2023, 12.43pm The company has more than 990 stores and employs around 40,000 workers (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Supermarket chain Aldi is to create more than 6,000 jobs across the UK this year. The company, which has more than 990 stores and employs around 40,000 workers, said it plans to continue to expand throughout 2023. New stores will open in towns and cities including Norwich, Huddersfield and Shrewsbury. Aldi recently increased pay rates for around 7,000 warehouse staff, taking the minimum starting salary to £13.18 an hour. Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality. “It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us, including by opening dozens of new stores. “Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife 2 ‘Our love will last forever’: Wife’s tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins… 3 Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card 4 Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 5 Meet the Perthshire pals whose new business gives golf clubs an extra shot 6 Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin 7 Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s 8 How Dundee United’s George Fox Stand rose from the rubble of old Tannadice 9 First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes 10 Fans react to Dundee rockers The View’s first single in almost eight years More from The Courier Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase 5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to… Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre REBECCA BAIRD: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library opened my eyes to toxic book club mindset Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle Dundee coffee shop hosts city's first latte art competition - here's what went down Deniz Mehmet says devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake 'hit home' when he couldn't reach friend as… No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone Editor's Picks Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage Work by legendary Commando comics artist goes on show Walking Down The Halbeath Road: Dunfermline’s triumphant and tragic season to be relived in new play Harland & Wolff: More than 60 job losses in Fife Fans react to Dundee rockers The View’s first single in almost eight years Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin Radiohead’s Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you’re in a sporting bubble but the public don’t care Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of ‘sextortion’ plot but admits child abuse offences Most Commented 1 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 2 COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted 3 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 4 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 5 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 6 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 7 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 8 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 9 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business' 10 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee